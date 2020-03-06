Elastic Therapeutic Tape Market Is Expected To Grow with a Healthy CAGR During 2017-2025

The global Elastic Therapeutic Tape market has witnessed changing patterns of consumer demand in the recent times. This research study is an attempt to understand the changes and the impact of this changes on the Elastic Therapeutic Tape market across the world. The study delivers a comprehensive analysis of the market, acting as a source of valuable information for active market participants across the value chain and assisting them in capitalizing the opportunities as well as developing crucial business strategies. It also helps the companies operating in the market to understand the prevalent market trends and shaping their businesses accordingly.

Kinesio Tape was invented and developed by Dr. Kenzo Kase in 1973. It refers to a treatment that delays the effects of physiologic activities. After several attempts to use commercially available adhesive tapes, the kinesio tape was invented by Dr. Kenzo. The taping method of kinesio tape is known to cause physiological effects on many body systems. Kinesio taping method is used by physiotherapists to adjust muscle tones, promote movement of lymphatic fluids, detect movement patterns, and improve posture of the body. Kinesio tapes are used to facilitate the above mentioned systems. Benefits of using the tape are that it is more economical than other modalities, it is easy to learn and apply. The kinesio taping method is different from the athletic strapping tape and the primitive McConnell taping method. Athletic strapping tape is used majorly to tighten muscle movement and the effect of this method creates a link over the areas on the body that are injured and damaged so that athletes can perform sport movements and have a support to an injured part of the body. After the end of the athletic event, the athletic tapes are removed. The kinesio tape is in the form of a thin, elastic cotton tape that can be stretch quite farther of its actual length. Being highly stretchable, the tape tends to shrink after it is stretched greater than its normal length and therefore results in creating a dragging force on the skin. The elastic property of the kinesio tape allows much greater range of motion compared to traditional athletic tape and can also be left on for long periods of time before reapplication.

Growth in sports, aerobics, and growing awareness of taking care of physiological ailments are some of the key factors which are expected to drive the growth of the global kinesio tape market. kinesio tapes are known to provide many therapeutic benefits which help in reducing swelling of knees, shoulders, and joints and therefore are widely used by athletes and other sport persons.

One of the key restraints faced by the global kinesio tape market is that, the manufacturing of kinesio tapes requires the acquiring of patent rights which restraints the entry of many new manufacturers into the market, thus hindering the expansion of the market.

The global kinesio tape market has been segmented based on type product, applications, and region.

Based on applications the global kinesio tape market has been further segmented into Plantar fasciitis, Achilles tendonitis, Jumpers knee (PFS), Rotator cuff, and ACL/MCL issues.

Based on product type, the market has been segmented into uncut rolls, single rolls, bulk rolls, precut strips, and serrated rolls among others. The uncut rolls type of kinesio tapes come in various lengths and widths. Single rolls are ideally used by home users while bulk rolls are an economical option to be used in therapy clinics, hospitals, and athletic trainers among others. Moreover, precut kinesio tapes are popular since they reduce the amount of time required to cut down the kinesio tapes into strips. With their rising popularity, the availability of precut strips into variety of sizes and lengths have also increased steadily. Further, serrated kinesio tape types are also being increasingly used since they can be easily torn off and applied. Therefore, the precut strips segment, followed by the serrated kinesio tape type segment is expected to acquire significant market shares during the forecast period.

Based on region, the global kinesio tape market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Some of the key players operating in the global Kinesio tape market are Kinesio Taping, SpiderTech, KT TAPE, StrengthTape, Nitto Denko, RockTape, Atex Medical, DL Medical&Health, and Kindmax among others.

