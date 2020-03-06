Electrophysiology Devices Market To Register A 9.0% CAGR From 2019 To 2027

Electrophysiology Devices – Breaking Through the Bottlenecks of Effective Arrhythmia Treatment

Successful patient outcomes are taking over products and services as the key focal point of the healthcare industry. This reorientation of focus toward patient satisfaction and outcomes in healthcare pools is reinforcing the adoption of technology. For healthcare providers, technology has not only emerged as a magic wand revitalizing their services, but has also laid new grounds for enhanced customer interaction.

Obtain Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/electrophysiology-ep-devices-market.html

One of such technologies that caused a stir in the cardiology sector was ‘electrophysiology (EP)’, which was immensely appreciated for its efficacy in terms of controlling and treating arrhythmia. Arrhythmia continues to be one of the major cardiac disorders, preceded by sudden cardiac death (SCD), accounting for approximately 15-20% of total deaths. Electrophysiology devices are forcing their way through ingrained preferences for conventional methods to treat cardiac arrhythmia. Acknowledging the importance of this market, Transparency Market Research, in its recent research study, lays bare the untapped potential in this market for the forecast timeline of 2019–2027.

Electrophysiology Devices are Even Beyond ‘Here-to-Stay’

As the prevalence of cardiac arrhythmia is continuously increasing one a global level, electrophysiology is set for substantial recognition in the coming years. Distinctive modalities of electrophysiology devices, including cardiac computerized tomography (CT), cardiac magnetic resonance imaging (CMR), fluoroscopy, echocardiography, and electro-anatomic mapping, assist healthcare professionals to prodigiously analyze the underlying mechanisms of multiple cases of arrhythmia. Revenues from the electrophysiology devices market closed in on a valuation of nearly US$ 5,271 Mn in 2018.

Identify the key factors that will drive your company’s growth. Request a brochure of this report here

Worldwide penetration of electrophysiology devices is likely to see a tectonic upshift through to 2027, as technological disruption is well underway in the healthcare space. The strategic expansion plans of market partakers remains aligned toward matured markets, which are already consolidated by the large-scale presence of prominent companies. While matured markets will continue to offer considerable revenue-making opportunities for aspiring brands in the electrophysiology devices market, emerging markets are likely to promise new opportunities for these brands to level up their sales revenues.

Trends Redefining Growth in the Electrophysiology Devices Market

Advances in the electrophysiology (EP) devices landscape have picked pace over the last few years, thereby pushing the limits of product innovation paradigms. One such overriding trend in the electrophysiology devices market was the introduction of leadless pacemakers. Leadless pacemakers serve as viable alternatives to the conventional variants, especially in case of patients who have a history of device infections. Conventional pacemakers are emerging as a major area of concern, for the fact that, they are associated with substantial risk of morbidity. This, in turn, is laying a strong foundation for a ‘never seen before’ adoption of leadless pacemakers.

Want to know more such detailed insights of Electrophysiology Devices Market? Request a PDF sample here

Another overarching trend observed in the electrophysiology devices market is prominent healthcare hubs offering exclusive electrophysiology programs, which would cover all the treatment needs for heart rhythm disorders and associated conditions. For instance, UPMC Pinnacle, a leading healthcare hub, offers an extensive range of electrophysiology services. Effective remolding of product portfolios continues to be the best way forward for companies to accelerate growth in the electrophysiology devices landscape.

Winning Strategies of Market Players

Brands in the electrophysiology devices market, facing promising opportunities and unexpected headwinds, are vying to constantly innovate to remain relevant in the fast-evolving competitive sphere. Significant investments in research and development (R&D) continues to be a key cornerstone for market players, as extensive focus on R&D certainly pays off well. For instance, Johnson & Johnson is known to invest substantially in research & development initiatives to fuel new product launches and hold a technological edge over its rivals, which can be gauged by the fact that, its R&D expenses were recorded to be approximately US$ 10.8 Bn in 2018 alone.

Expanding operations in future? To get the perfect launch ask for a custom report here

Market frontrunners are also finding new ways to venture into low-income economies, wherein, optimal healthcare services are fairly scarce to serve an ever-increasing population pool. Market players, in a bid to shift the odds in their favor, are expanding into these economies, and offering effective cardiovascular services so as to reap huge profits. For instance, in 2018, Philips, along with the governments of Ethiopia and the Netherlands, signed a 7-year agreement to build Ethiopia’s first ever specialized cardiac care center, wherein, non-invasive electrophysiology techniques would be made available for the seamless detection and monitoring of arrhythmia.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com