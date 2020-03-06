Emerging Economies Could Significantly Grow Wood Adhesive and Binders Market Due to Increasing Infrastructural Construction

The competitive landscape of global wood adhesive and binders market is fragmented, as only tope four players are responsible for 36% of the total market, as analyzed by Transparency Market Research (TMR). As the market requires huge amount of capital and significant high setup cost some of the key players play a noticeable role. Henkel AG, Dow Chemical Company, 3M Company and Co., KGaA, HB Fuller, and 3M Company are some of the key players analyzed in the report. The global wood adhesive and binders market is consolidated due to the high cost involved to customize products by using innovative technologies. The competition is also fierce due to limited number of players competing against each other. Although new player with strong financial support will pave their way in bio based adhesive formulations.

Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better.

As per the analysis done by the TMR authors, the global wood adhesive and binders market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 17.7 bn by the end of the forecast period in 2020. The CAGR is projected to expand at 4.4% between 2014 to 2020. The furniture and subcomponents segment under the application category is estimated to lead the market by attaining 5% CAGR during the forecast period. As per geography, North America leads the global market. The region is witness larger consumption of wood adhesive and binders market in the recent past.

Increasing Demand in Construction Industry Could Boost the Market

Wood adhesive and binders have a significant role in making cabinets, windows, doors, flooring, plywood, and various other structural panels. The use of wood adhesive and binders is widely seen in furniture and construction areas. As the construction market is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2016 to 2020, which will significantly boost the demand for wood adhesive and binders during the same period. Rising population in emerging nations, require residential facilities thus propelling the construction and infrastructure market, which will further boost the demand for wood adhesive and binders market. Asia Pacific being the major region where building and construction industry have significantly growing 2015 to 2020.

For more actionable insights into the competitive landscape of global market, get a customized report here.

Environmental Concerns May Restrain the Wood Adhesive and Binders Market to Grow at its Full Potential

Petroleum based feedstock like vinyl, styrene butadiene, urea, acetate, phenols, acrylates, and polyurethanes helps in manufacturing wood adhesive and binders. As these petroleum feedstock’s are highly dependent on crude oil, even a minute fluctuation in the crude oil prices affects the raw material required to manufacture wood adhesive and binders.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here.

Additionally, with the emission of volatile organic compounds (VOC) while manufacturing wood adhesive and binders highly affects the environment and create various health risks. The increasing environmental concerns may restrict the market from attaining its full potential. Thus to mitigate these harmful effects number of governments are bring regulation to restrict the amount of gasses releases while manufacturing adhesives and binders which will help the market to grow in coming years.