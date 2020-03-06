Europe Is Expected to Be the Dominating Region in the Global Luxury Boxes Market throughout the Forecast Period

Transparency Market Research (TMR) delivers key insights on the luxury boxes market in its recent report titled “Luxury Boxes Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019 – 2027”. In terms of value, the global luxury boxes market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

The increasing demand for luxury boxes from beauty & personal care, beverages, and electronics packaging industries is propelling the growth of the global market. European region is estimated to be the largest marketplace for luxury boxes. Industrial developments, improved living standards, and high-incomes of people from European countries play a significant role in the development of the European luxury boxes market. Europe is expected to be the largest consumer base of luxury cosmetics and alcoholic beverages. The improved market share of the cosmetics and personal care end-user industries in global packaging market is expected to heighten the demand for luxury boxes.

Global luxury boxes market is segmented on the basis of box type, material, and end use.

In the European luxury boxes market, Germany is estimated to be largest market, followed by the rest of Europe sub-region and United Kingdom. Paper is expected to be a highly preferred material for manufacturing luxury boxes. Telescopic luxury boxes are anticipated to account for highest market volume among other box types, owing to their adoption in the packaging of beauty & personal care products, confectionery, and jewellery.

North American luxury boxes market section includes a country-wise analysis for the United States and Canada. The United States luxury boxes market is expected to be the largest country-level market during the entire forecast period, in the North America region. The Latin American luxury boxes market includes country-wise analysis for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America region. In the Latin American luxury boxes market, Argentina is estimated to witness fast-paced growth, while Brazil is estimated to represent the highest incremental opportunity in luxury boxes market by end of forecast period. In the European luxury boxes market analysis, prominent countries such as France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, and Rest of Europe are evaluated.

Some of European manufacturers of luxury boxes are the leading players in the global luxury boxes market due to their technological developments and unique designs. The Spanish luxury boxes market is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR, while Germany is anticipated to be highly attractive luxury boxes market in terms of market value share. The Asia Pacific luxury boxes market includes country-level analysis for ASEAN, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific. In the Asia Pacific luxury boxes market, China & India together are estimated to account for more than half of the Asia Pacific luxury boxes market share in 2018. With the growth in spending power of individuals from India, the Indian luxury boxes market is projected to witness fast-paced growth during the forecast period. The Middle East and African (MEA) luxury boxes market includes a country-wise analysis for GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Israel, and Rest of MEA. In the Middle East & African luxury boxes market, Turkey is expected to grow at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period, while the GCC countries segment is estimated to be largest market for luxury boxes.