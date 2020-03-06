Evening Primrose Oil Industry: North America Significantly Expand The Revenue Contribution Of The Market Over The Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

Evening primrose oil is a natural oil which is extracted by cold pressing of dark-colored evening primrose seeds in which is the seeds are squeezed at a very high pressure and has which is light pale yellow in color in appearance with pleasant odor. Evening primrose oil contains around 20-25% oil from the seeds which is used in various end user industries. Evening primrose oil gets readily deteriorated when it comes in contact with air. Evening primrose oil contains many essential antioxidants such as phospholipids, sterols, and vitamin E. Evening primrose oil consists of essential vitamins, fatty acids, minerals, and amino acids. Evening primrose oil is contains properties such as anti-proliferative, anti-inflammatory, and anti-thrombotic.

Evening primrose is a species of herbaceous flowering plant (Oenothera) which is native to the Americas. The flowers of many species opens in the evening hence the name is “evening primrose”. Evening primrose flowers mostly appear in yellow color, but may appear in different colors such as pink, purple, red or white.

Global Evening Primrose Oil: Market Segmentation

The global evening primrose oil market is segmented on the basis of distribution channel, end user, application and region. The evening primrose oil market is segmented on the basis of distribution channel such as supermarket/hypermarket, online stores and retail stores. In retail stores the evening primrose oil is available in various packaged food products. The global evening primrose oil market can also be segmented as an ingredient in dietary supplements, capsules, and others. The global evening primrose oil market is segmented on the basis of end user such as industries, food services and consumers. The global evening primrose oil market is segmented on the basis of application such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food products, bakery products, and confectionery. Hence, the global spray dried food market is expected to significantly increase the revenue contribution over the forecast period.

Global Evening Primrose Oil Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global evening primrose oil industry can be divided by major regions which include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East and Africa. Globally, among all regions, North America has developed as the dominant region in global evening primrose oil market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Growing demand for evening primrose oil products as a result of increasing usage of evening primrose oil in various industries, has strengthened the growth of global evening primrose oil market and hence is projected to significantly expand the revenue contribution of the market over the forecast period.

Global Evening Primrose Oil Market: Growth Drivers

The global evening primrose oil market major driving factors are increasing demand of evening primrose oil in cosmetics industry for skincare products coupled with rising number of evening primrose oil based dietary supplements and capsules are expected to significantly increase the revenue contribution of the global evening primrose oil market over the forecast period. Many consumers are using evening primrose oil in various pharmaceutical products. Evening primrose oil is mainly used in medicinal supplements as it contains various properties such as anti-proliferative, anti-inflammatory, and anti-thrombotic. Evening primrose oil contains essential fatty acids that are necessary for cell regeneration and helps in maintaining immune system of the body. Manufacturers are focusing on providing healthier product offerings. Hence, the global evening primrose oil market is expected to observe robust growth over the forecast period.

Global Evening Primrose Oil Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global evening primrose oil market includes CONNOILS LLC, Aromex Industry, Efamol, HTC Health, Henry Lamotte OILS GmbH, OmegaNZ, Oil Seed Extractions, Grupo Plimon, Sanmark Corporate, and others. The companies are expected to expand their business by enhancing their product portfolio in global evening primrose oil market. The companies are projected to frame certain strategies in future in order to gain the competitive advantage in global evening primrose oil market till 2027.

