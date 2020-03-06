Fingerprint Recognition System Market Key Players, Latest Trends, Future Strategies And Growth Forecast Till 2025

The growth dynamics of the global Fingerprint Recognition System market is shaped by a diverse range of regional and global factors and trends, the detailed account of which forms the core of the report. The study presents in-depth insights into various developments, identifies broad opportunities, and offers a granular analysis of the factors influencing the growth of prominent segment. The comprehensive account on the global Fingerprint Recognition System market includes an assessment of the prevailing operating and macroeconomic environment in various regions. It highlights the recent changes in governmental regulations and evaluates their impact on emerging investment trends.

Automated fingerprint identification system is used to obtain, secure, and analyze fingerprints. Traditionally, this system has been utilized primarily in law enforcement units. The system is employed largely to detect criminals. Automated fingerprint identification system is used to match fingerprints of a suspect with the database. This procedure is helpful in analyzing a criminal case. However, of late, the usage of this system has been increasing in various commercial entities owing to the rising emphasis on security.

Automated fingerprint identification system is used for biometric identification, which is further used for authentication purposes. Demand for online transactions has been increasing with the advent of Internet. This raises the need for automated fingerprint identification system. Automated fingerprint identification system solution and mobile payment solution is expected to propel the automated fingerprint identification system market during the forecast period. Demand for integrated automated fingerprint identification system has been increasing owing to the rise in cyber threats at national and international level. This, in turn, is anticipated to boost the market during the forecast period. However, this system suffers from performance deficiency. It provides inaccurate fingerprints due to mechanical and other types of faults. This is estimated to hamper the market during the forecast period. Threat of intrusion of privacy is expected to create hindrances towards the growth of the market over the forecast period. Large number of substitutes such as face recognition system are available in the market. Growing demand for alternative biometric system is projected to adversely affect the automated fingerprint identification system market during the forecast period.

Increasing trend of digitization and transformation from manual process to digital process are fueling the automated fingerprint identification system market. Growing trend of increasing use of digital database management systems is expected to create further growth opportunities and fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Based on hardware component, the automated fingerprint identification system market can be segmented into displays, fingerprint input modules, microcontrollers, and others. The fingerprint input modules segment is expected to acquire a major portion of the market during the forecast period. The segment is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. Fingerprint input modules are capable of scanning the entire palm. This also offers the facility to scan a single finger. Demand for fingerprint input modules is likely to rise significantly during the forecast period due to its ease of application.

Based on application, the automated fingerprint identification system market can be divided into financial institutions, governments, investment communities, system integrators, semiconductor foundries, analysts and strategic business planners, biometric product manufacturers, and software vendors. Governments, bank and financial institutions held significant share of the market owing to the rising demand for e-governance and increase in security concerns in banking activities. This type of devices has been increasingly used in law enforcement agencies as there is requirement for matching fingerprints with criminal database. The automated fingerprint identification system technology is easily available to a large number of mobile users owing to the rising user base of cellular phones. This is expected to augment the automated fingerprint identification system market during the forecast period.

Based on region, the automated fingerprint identification system market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America accounted for the major share of automated fingerprint identification system market during the forecast period. Automated fingerprint identification system is largely used by law enforcement agencies, government offices, health care centers, and other commercial offices in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to be a rapidly growing region of the automated fingerprint identification system market due to larger proportion of government activities and rising number of incidents of crime.

Key players operating in the automated fingerprint identification system market include 3M Cogent Inc., NEC Corporation, and Morpho SA.

