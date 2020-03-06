Frac Heads Market Outlook 2018-2026 – Schlumberger Limited, Stonewall Energy, Stinger Wellhead Protection, Inc

A frac head is a flow cross installed on a frac tree where the treatment fluid enters the frac tree. Frac heads are used on stacks during fracturing work in flange-end or studded connections. They are available in various sizes and inlets and are used to attach several frac lines into the frac tree.

The frac heads market is likely expand at a significant growth rate in the coming years. The long-term drivers of the frac heads market are well known. The constant reduction in the number onshore fields has compelled oil and gas companies to focus on unconventional onshore areas, where several hydraulic fracturing services are needed. A major factor spurring the growth of the market is increased investments in shale oil and gas. To tackle the collection of oil and gas from shale rocks, the fracturing procedure is used. A blend of sand, water, detergents, and various stimulating fluids are used to create pressure on several rock formations to fracture them. This allows oil and gas to rise to a level where they can be collected and processed.

Moreover, a revival in global crude oil prices has attracted significant investments in various exploration and production projects. This is expected to boost demand for irregular upstream oil and gas equipment. This, in turn, is estimated to drive the growth of the frac heads market. Moreover, an increase in the number of oil & gas exploration activities in various regions such as Middle East & Africa is likely to create new opportunities for the overall growth of the market.

For More Industry Insight, Download [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=62745

A major trend gaining immense popularity in the market is the introduction of frac sites to reduce waste. Advancements backing the efficiency of the fracking process are anticipated to increase the adoption of effective frac heads. This is expected to propel the global frac heads market. However, one of the major factors restraining the growth of the frac heads market is an increase in investment to promote the growth of renewable energy. A rise in investments in renewable energy sector is projected to negatively impact demand for fossil fuels. This is anticipated to result in fewer investments in fossils fuels such as oil and gas. This, in turn, is likely to hinder the growth of the frac heads market.

The global frac heads market can be segmented based on type, application, and geography. In terms of type, the market can be classified into goat head threaded style frac head, goat head flanged style frac head, and inlet style frac head. Based on application, the frac heads market can be divided into oil and gas well and offshore operation. The oil and gas well segment is expected to dominate the market in the coming years.