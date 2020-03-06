Geographic Information Systems Market Growth, Analysis of Key Players, Trends, Drivers, Forecast 2025

Geographic information systems (GIS) are the software which helps in storing, representing, and analyzing data in geospatial and graphical patterns. Such systems produce map based representations for users to analyze and interpret the geographical data. In this technological era, all types of companies are requiring geospatial analyses which leads to increasing demand for geographic information systems. GIS software provides some basic advantages include layering wizards, creating map, enabling of geocoding, and visualizing geographical data in a simpler pattern. Geographical information systems use 3D software which helps in better understanding of various granular data. All such advantages are driving the global geographic information systems market.

There are several types of products in geographic information systems include GIS collectors, Lidar, total stations, GPS antennas, and imaging sensors. GIS can also be adopted in the form of mobile GIS, desktop GIS, remote sensing GIS, server GIS, and web GIS. Geographic information systems are highly applicable in the area of telematics, surveying, mapping, location-based services, and navigation. Such USPs are also fueling growth in the global geographic information systems market.

Furthermore, geographic information systems are widely adopted in construction industry, agriculture industry, oil and gas industry, environment monitoring, asset management, and disaster and grid management. Along with this, rapid adoption of GIS solution in transportation, and rapid development of smart cities are also augmenting demand in global geographic information systems market. Apart from this, increasing demand for GIS solutions in various enterprise applications, and rising availability of cloud technology and spatial data are also boosting the global geographic information systems market.

Geographic information system or GIS is an organized set of geographic data, computer software, hardware and efficiently self-designed of geographic information. Geographic information systems store, capture, manipulate, up-date, analyze and display all types of geographic information. Previously, the geographic information system was a map based information systems. Currently, the geographic information system is changing into systems of insight and systems of engagement. Industrial enterprises are trying to reach entire organization with simple access to spatial information to get awareness of their operation. In addition, rising net working complexity of the organization such as microgrids, renewable, electric vehicle, prosumers, energy storage systems and others are resulting companies to install geographic information systems to have access and to better understand the infrastructure information.

The key factor is driving the market of geographic information systems due to the increasing demand of this new technology among the process industry for better service, geographic information interpretation and management and security. The increasing need for prediction and identification of the natural disasters and to minimizing damages is fueling the growth of geographic information systems market. In addition, after the occurrence of earthquakes and tsunami and the destruction the market of geographic information systems is growing due to the rising need of identification of these are natural calamities. In addition, increasing need of land management systems coupled with rising real estate and construction industry is further booming the market of geographic information systems and this factor is expected a significant growth during the forecast period. The impact of this driver is high in recent times and is expected to be remaining high during the forecast period. However, the lack of awareness about geographic information systems adoption for land managing solution the growth of this market is becoming slowdown. Additionally, high investment cost is also restraining the growth of this market. Moreover, the free source of GIS software now available on the internet. Therefore the restraining factor of this market is expected to be low during the forecast period.

The market of geographic information systems segmented into three categories: by organization size, by category and by industry. Based on organization size the market of geographic information systems is segmented by small, medium and large. In terms of the category type the market of geographic information systems is segmented by hardware, software, service, and software service. Based on industry type the market of geographic information systems is segmented by oil and gas, retail, electric power T&D, government, mining, engineering and business service (AEC) and others.

By geography, the global geographic information systems market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa. The North American geographic information systems held the largest market share in 2016 and are expected to hold its position during the forecast period. Owing to its developed economic condition and rising awareness about advanced technology and its acceptances is growing the market growth of geographic information systems in this region. The U.S. and Canada, there is a high focus on innovations in technology and research and development is further fueling the growth of this market. North America, followed by Europe, is expected to become second largest revenue generating region for geographic information systems market in 2016. The Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the geographic information systems market. Middle East and Africa has shown a remarkable growth in architecture software followed by Latin America in recent years.

The global geographic information systems market is marked by some strong competition from the major players operating in this industry. Numerous merger and acquisition, joint venture and partnership agreement, product innovation, research and development and geographical extension are some of the key strategies adopted by this player to ensure long-term sustenance in these market key participants in the global geographic information systems industry include Hexagon AB (Sweden), GE Power (U.S) and Bentley Systems, Incorporated (U.S) among others.

