Global Animal Feed Dietary Fibers Market: Growth and Emerging Trends in the Industry 2025

Dietary fibers facilitate proper functioning of the intestine’s immune system by positively regulating an animal’s intestinal flora. Dietary fibers offer various health benefits to ruminants, poultry, swine, and pets. For ruminants, dietary fiber is a vital part of metabolism in the rumen. A suitable proportioning of fiber fractions enhances the utilization of feed in monogastric animals such as pigs, dogs, cats, and equine. Animal feed dietary fibers lower the risk of colon inflammation, improve feed conversion, and facilitate better mineralization of bones.

Compound feed, specialty feed, and pet food are the areas of applications of animal feed dietary fibers. Compound feed for swine (pigs) is expected to be a significant application during the forecast period. Being monogastric animals, feed quality and intestinal health are essential for pigs. According to the researchers from the University of Hawaii at Manoa, inclusion of dietary fibers and reduction of crude protein in pig diets can be an effective nutritional strategy to counteract the negative effects of protein fermentation in the pig gut. Demand for pork is expected to increase substantially in the next few years. Inclusion of dietary fibers in pig feed is likely to enhance the sustainability of the overall food chain.

Implementation of stringent regulatory framework regarding the nutritive value, quality, compatibility and labelling of the animal feed is projected to boost the demand for animal feed dietary fibers in North America. The upward trend of pet population in the U.S. is also likely to drive the demand for animal feed dietary fibers in the region. For instance, according to the 2017–2018 National Pet Owners Survey conducted by the American Pet Products Association (APPA), about 68% of the U.S. households, i.e. about 85 million families, own a pet. This is up from 56% of the U.S. households in 1988. In other words, over the last 30 years, pet ownership has risen from 56% to 68% among households in the U.S.

Health benefits of consumption of dietary fibers, increase in awareness about animal health, and rise in demand for animal-derived food products are anticipated to propel the demand for animal feed dietary fibers during the forecast period. Global consumption of meat has been rising. As per the United Nations (UN), the global population is estimated to surpass 9.6 billion by 2050. Highly populated countries such as China and India are witnessing increased demand for meat products, with expansion of the middle class.

However, meat production is a water-intensive process; production of one pound of meat requires between 5,000 and 20,000 liters of water, while production of one pound of wheat requires between 500 and 4,000 liters of waters. Rise in awareness about the environmental impacts of meat production is estimated to restrain the animal feed dietary fibers market to some extent during the forecast period.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global animal feed dietary fibers market. Prominent players operating in the market include Cargill, Incorporated, Tate & Lyle, ADM, Roquette Frères, Associated British Foods plc, J. RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE GmbH + Co KG, and Ingredion. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

