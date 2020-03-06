Global Aquaculture Market Drivers, Limitations, Forecast & Manufacturers Analysis 2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Aquaculture Market – Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Forecast, 2019 – 2027” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

This report provides forecast and analysis of the global aquaculture market. It provides historical data of 2014 along with actual data of 2018, and forecast data up to 2027 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn). The report also includes macroeconomic indicators along with an outlook on parent market for global market. It includes drivers and restraints of the global aquaculture market and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of current issues with consumers and opportunities for the aquaculture market. It also includes value chain analysis.

Based on culture type, the TMR report has segmented the aquaculture market into marine water and fresh water. Based on the product type, the aquaculture market is segmented into Fish (Tuna and Swordfish, Tilapia, Salmons, and others), Molluscs, Crustaceans (Shrimps and Prawns and others), and Seaweed.

Country demand patterns have been considered while estimating the market for various end users of aquaculture market in the different regions. Top-down approach has been used to estimate the aquaculture market by countries. Global market numbers by culture type has been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of each country’s demand. Company-level market share has been derived on the basis of product type. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, and Hoover’s, and company annual reports and publications.

The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global aquaculture market. Some of the major companies operating in the global aquaculture market are Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd., MOWI ASA, Austevoll Seafood ASA, SalMar ASA, Cooke Aquaculture Inc., Norway Royal Salmon ASA, Campania Pesquera Camanchaca SA, Tassal Group Ltd., Multiexport Foods SA, and P/F Bakkafrost Holding.

The market has been segmented as below:

Global Aquaculture Market– By Culture Type

Marine water

Fresh water

Global Aquaculture Market– By Product Type

Fish

Tuna and Swordfish

Tilapia

Salmons

Others

Molluscs

Crustaceans

Shrimps and Prawns

Giant tiger prawn

Gulf prawn

Whiteleg shrimp

Others

Others

Seaweed

