Automotive Plastics Market: By Type (Polypropylene, Polyurethane, PVC, Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS), Polyamide, Polycarbonate, Polymethyl Methacrylate and Others), By Application (Interior, Exterior, Under the hood, Powertrain, Drivetrain, Instruments Panel, Electronics, Others), and By Region – Global Forecast Till 2023

Market analysis

Plastics have assumed a vital job in all fronts of car designing and keeps on having a model impact. It is anticipated that the global automotive plastics market will show a CAGR of 10.45% amid the gauge time frame (2018-2023). It is more than seven decades now since plastics were first presented in the automotive area. The rise of polyamide, polycarbonate, thermoplastics, and polyacetal encouraged a few groundbreaking changes in the part. What’s more, presentation of compounds and different other inventive polymer mixes is enabling carmakers to create car plans that are prepared for what’s to come. Automotive plastics have been the go-to material for beating probably the most basic difficulties in present-day car fabricating. Fast extension of the automotive business in developing markets has revealed new development roads for market players. The market is expected to reach the CAGR of 10.45% during the forecast period (2018-2023).

Market segmentation

The Global Automotive Plastics Market is segmented on the basis of its type, application and regional demand. Based on its type, the market is bifurcated into Polyurethane, Polypropylene, Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS), Polycarbonate, Polyamide, Polymethyl Methacrylate, PVC, Others. On the basis of its application, the market is categorized into Exterior, Interior, Powertrain, Electronics, Drivetrain, Under the hood, Instruments Panel, Others.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the Global Automotive Plastics Market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Covestro AG, BASF SE, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, LANXESS, SABIC, and Koninklijke DSM NV, TEIJIN LIMITED, Evonik Industries AG, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV, DowDuPont, among others are some of the major players in the Global Automotive Plastics Market.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

2.5 Key Takeaways

3 Market Insights

4 Research Methodology

4.1 Research Process

4.2 Primary Research

4.3 Secondary Research

4.4 Market Size Estimation

4.5 Forecast Model

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.2.1 Increasing demand for fuel-efficient automobiles

5.3 Surging demand for passenger and commercial vehicles

5.3.1 Drivers Impact Analysis

5.4 Restraints

5.4.1 Fluctuating raw material prices

5.4.2 Restraints Impact Analysis

5.5 Opportunities

5.5.1 Anticipated rise in demand for bioplastics in various automotive applications

5.6 Challenges

5.6.1 Recycling of automotive plastic components

Continued…

