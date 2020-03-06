In this report, the Global Bio Solvents Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Bio Solvents Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide Bio Solvents market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Bio Solvents breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Bio solvents are environmentally friendly solvents or biosolvents derived from biomass, such as plants, trees or animals (the biomass can have undergone physical, chemical or biological treatment).

North America is a major bio solvents consumer and accounted for over one-third of total market volume in 2013. The regional is characterized by high level of awareness regarding health and environmental effects of conventional solvents coupled with stringent environmental regulations. Increasing construction spending by the U.S. government to improve public infrastructure in the region is expected to drive paints & coatings demand which in turn is expected to have a positive impact on the regional bio solvents market over the forecast period. Recovery of U.S. automotive industry after a slump due economic recession is also expected to have a positive impact on the regional bio solvents market. Asia Pacific is touted to register significant growth rate on account of growing construction and automotive industries. Rapid industrialization in emerging markets of China and India are expected to drive adhesives and sealants demand. This trend coupled with growing concerns regarding degradability of conventional solvents is expected to drive further the Asia Pacific market growth.

Global Bio Solvents market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Bio Solvents.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Bio Solvents capacity, production, value, price and market share of Bio Solvents in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BASF SE

BioAmber Inc

Huntsman Corporation

E.I. Du Pont de Nemours & Co

The Dow Chemical Company

Vertec BioSolvents Inc.

Florida Chemical Company

Cargill Incorporated

Galactic

Gevo

Pinova Holdings INC

Myriant

LyondellBasell

Solvay

Akzo Nobel

Bio Solvents Breakdown Data by Type

Bio-Alcohols

Bio-Glycols & Diols

Lactate Esters

D-Limonene

Methyl Soyate

Bio Solvents Breakdown Data by Application

Industrial & Domestic Cleaners

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Bio Solvents Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Bio Solvents Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Bio Solvents capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Bio Solvents manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bio Solvents :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



