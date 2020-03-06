In this report, the Global Bituminous Paints Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Bituminous Paints Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide Bituminous Paints market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Bituminous Paints breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Bituminous paints, also known as asphalt coatings, are one of the major segments in water proof coating materials. Bituminous paints contain coal tar and drying oils and are usually black in color as a result of high proportion of bitumen in it. Bituminous paints are manufactured from elongated hydrocarbon molecules which makes the flow rate difficult. Hence, bitumen is very viscous and generally solid under ambient conditions. Viscous bitumen is then heated at a very high temperature to produce a liquid slurry through vacuum distillation. The above mentioned process produces bituminous paints of various grades. According to its diverse grading, polymerization and formulations, bituminous paints help build a protective and vapor proof coating.

North America emerged as a leading regional market with majority of bituminous paints demand driven by U.S. Growing aviation and marine industries is expected to drive North America bituminous paints market growth over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period on account of high growth in construction industry particularly in emerging markets of China and India. Rapid industrialization in the region coupled with significant growth in aviation industry is expected to further complement the regional market growth. Europe bituminous paints market is expected to witness an average growth over the upcoming years on account of increasing regulatory intervention regarding their environmental hazard.

Global Bituminous Paints market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Bituminous Paints.

Tianjin Haiyunda Metal Materials Co.

Hebei Tuohua Metal Products Co. Ltd.

Juno Bitumix Pvt. Ltd.

Bituminous Paints Breakdown Data by Type

Protective Coating

Corrosion Prevention

Water Proofing

Bituminous Paints Breakdown Data by Application

Construction Industry

Steel Industry

Others

Bituminous Paints Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Bituminous Paints Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

