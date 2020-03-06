Global Caustic Soda Market is predicted to reach USD 56687.66 million by 2027 | Report Ocean Published

Global Caustic Soda Market – by type {lye, flake, and other (pellet, prill, and microprill)}, by application (alumina, paper & pulp, organic chemical, textiles, soaps & detergents, inorganic chemicals, water treatment, dye & ink, and others), and by Region – Forecast till 2027

Synopsis of Caustic Soda

Caustic Soda (NaOH) as a 50% w/v solution is a colorless and odorless liquid. It is highly corrosive liquid and reacts rapidly with numerous metals such as aluminum, zinc, tin, magnesium, copper, bronze, and chromium. It is used in the pulping and bleaching processes, de-inking of waste paper and water treatment. In the textile industry, it is used to process cotton and dye synthetic fibers such as polyester and nylon. It is widely used in the manufacturing of soap and detergent on account of its unique properties. Moreover, it is utilized as a feedstock for a broad range of products such as adhesives, plastics, solvents, coatings, herbicides, inks, dyes, fabrics, pharmaceuticals, and others.

According to Market Research Future Analysis, cumulatively the global caustic soda market is predicted to reach USD 56687.66 million by 2027 expanding at a CAGR of 5.92% during the forecast period of 2017-2027. According to application segment, alumina was the most promising segment accounted for the largest global share of around 18% on account of rising demand in alumina refineries as it is predominantly utilized to separate alumina from bauxite ore. Moreover, increasing pulp demand in paper industries coupled with rising caustic soda consumption is estimated to drive the growth of the market. Furthermore, rising use of aluminum in automotive and transportation sector along with rising vehicle production and sales is estimated to propel the growth of the market. Moreover, caustic soda is used as a bleaching agent and rise inorganic and organic chemical demand which are the integral part of chemical industry is expected to fuel the caustic soda market. Manufacturing of caustic soda is energy intensive which means production cost is high consequently the profit margin remains low. This aforementioned reason is estimated to hamper the growth of the market over the forecast years. Geographically, Asia Pacific emerged as the leading market share, both in terms of value and volume. In Asia Pacific, China accounted for the largest and Japan as well as India is estimated to be the fastest growing market for caustic soda owing to rapid industrialization and continuous growth of numerous end use industries.

Access this report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=18926

Regional Analysis

The global caustic soda market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Latin America. Among them, the Asia Pacific region is accounted for the largest market for caustic soda followed by North America and Europe. The demand for caustic soda is predicted to surge in various countries of Asia Pacific such as China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific owing to continuous growth of soap & detergent and automotive sector. This region provide huge growth potential and is predicted to register the highest CAGR of 6.22% over the assessment period. Some of the prominent factors attributed to the regional caustic soda growth are large number of mineral deposits, continuous growth of alumina industry, inexpensive labor & land cost, ease in availability of raw material, minimal regulatory norms, and continuous shift of manufacturing facilities from matured markets to the developing countries of Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is followed by North America which is further trailed by Europe in terms of market share. In Europe, Germany accounted for the largest market which is further followed by Russia on account of the emerging pulp and paper industry in this region along with flourishing demand provided by transport sector for alumina. In North America, the U.S emerged as the leading contributor in the regional market share followed by Canada due to increasing end user applications along with active presence of key industry players in this region.

Segmentation

The caustic soda market is categorized on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into lye, flake, and other (pellet, prill, and microprill). On the basis of application, the caustic soda market is further classified into alumina, paper & pulp, organic chemical, textiles, soaps & detergents, inorganic chemicals, water treatment, dye & ink, and others. On the basis of region, the global market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Key Players.

Some of the key operating players in the global caustic soda market includes Solvay S.A, Formosa Plastics Group, Olin Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co., Tata Chemicals Limited, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals, AkzoNobel N.V, Westlake Chemical Corporation among others.

Geographic Analysis

The report covers brief analysis of geographical region such as:

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Russia

o U.K

o Rest of Europe

> APAC

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Rest of Latin America

> The Middle East & Africa

o Turkey

o Iran

o Algeria

o Egypt

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Findings

Global Caustic Soda market is predicted to reach USD 56687.66 million by 2027 with 5.92% CAGR over the assessment period of 2017-2027. Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share and holds for more than half on account of increasing application industries in this region. In Asia Pacific, China was the dominating country in 2016 and is predicted to retain its dominance over the estimated period on account of continuous growth of numerous end use industries. Among the application segment, alumina accounted for the largest market share of around 18.07% and is continue to retain its dominance over the forecast period due to increasing demand of caustic soda in alumina refineries.

Intended Audience

> Caustic Soda manufacturers

> Traders and distributors of Caustic Soda

> Production process industries

> Potential investors

> Raw material suppliers

DC -Description

> Caustic

> Sodium Hydroxide

> Chlor-Alkali

> Alumina separation

> Inorganic chemical

> Pulp bleaching agent

> Water treatment chemical

> Dye intermediate

> Caustic soda for textile

> Mercury cell technology

Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=18926

Table of Content

1 Report Prologue 13

2 Scope of The Report 16

2.1 Market Definition 17

2.2 Scope of The Study 17

2.2.1 Research Objectives 17

2.2.2 Assumptions 17

2.2.3 Limitations 17

2.3 Market Structure 18

3 Research Methodology 20

3.1 Research Process 21

3.2 Primary Research 21

3.3 Secondary Research 21

3.4 Market Size Estimation 22

3.5 Forecast Model 22

4 Market Dynamics 23

4.1 Introduction 24

4.2 Drivers 25

4.2.1 High Growth of Alumina Industry 25

4.2.2 Growing Demand from End User Industry 26

4.3 Restraint 27

4.3.1 Energy-Intensive Operations & Environmental Impact 27

4.4 Opportunity 28

4.4.1 Use of membrane cell technology 28

4.5 Challenges 28

4.5.1 Chlorine Utilization 28

Continued…

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=18926

Contact Us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

email: [email protected]