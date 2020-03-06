Global Drilling and Completion Fluids Market Professional Survey Report 2018
the Global Drilling and Completion Fluids market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
This report studies the global Drilling and Completion Fluids market status and forecast, categorizes the global Drilling and Completion Fluids market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Drilling fluids are primarily composed of bentonite that is mixed in a certain concentration with water or oil, mainly serves the purpose of lubrication and cooling of the drill bit and drill string and transporting the drill cuttings to the surface. Completion fluids are used during well completions in activities such as hydraulic fracturing and well stimulation.
Oil and gascompanies across the globe have started offshore drilling activities that mainly consists of the shallow water and deep-water drilling. They also focus on the exploration of oil and gas in ultra-deep water offshore resources that are spotted at depths of 1500m and more.Drillingactivities in such increased depth can pose as a significant risk factor for the companies. This will create the demand for drilling and completion fluids to ease operations, in turn, offering growth opportunities for service provider companies to provide specific products that are made exclusively for offshore drilling activities.
The drilling and completion fluids market consists of big players with regional presence and accounting for major market shares. Numerous players in the completion and drilling fluids market are implementing different strategies to gain competitive leverage. Mergers and acquisitions (M&A), joint ventures, contracts, agreements, and partnerships are some of the strategies adopted by the players in this marketspace.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
General Electric
Halliburton
Schlumberger
TETRA Technologies
Weatherford
AES Drilling Fluids
Akzo Nobel
Anchor Drilling Fluids
BASF
Calumet Specialty Products
CES Energy Solutions
ChemSol
Chevron Phillips Chemical
CP Kelco
Drilling Fluids Technology
Ecolab
Flotek Industries
GEO Drilling Fluids
Gumpro Drilling Fluids
IMDEX
Lamberti
National Oilwell Varco
Newpark Resources
Royal Dutch Shell
Scomi Group
Stepan
Tiger Fluids
Wacker Chemie
WorkSafeBC
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Water-based fluids
Oil-based fluids
Synthetic-based fluids
By Application, the market can be split into
Onshore
Offshore
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Drilling and Completion Fluids capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Drilling and Completion Fluids manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Drilling and Completion Fluids are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
