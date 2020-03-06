Global Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) Surface Market 2019: Sales Volume and Growth Rate Forecast to 2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) Surface Market (Value, Volume) – Analysis By Sector (Residential, Commercial), Application (Countertop, Vanity top, Wall Panel, Floor Tile), By Size, By Thickness, By Sales Channel (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) – By Region (N. America, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country (US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, UK, Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, Singapore)” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

“Global Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) Surface Market (Value, Volume) – Analysis By Sector (Residential, Commercial), Application (Countertop, Vanity top, Wall Panel, Floor Tile, Other Surfaces), By Size (120*56.5 inches, 130*65 inches), By Thickness (0.5 inch, 0.75 inch, 1.25 inch), By Sales Channel (Direct Sales, Distributors) By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) – By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World), By Country (US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, UK, Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, Singapore)”, global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 11.95% during 2019 – 2024.

The report titled “Global Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) Surface Market (Value, Volume) – Analysis By Sector (Residential, Commercial), Application (Countertop, Vanity top, Wall Panel, Floor Tile, Other Surfaces), By Size (120*56.5 inches, 130*65 inches), By Thickness (0.5 inch, 0.75 inch, 1.25 inch), By Sales Channel (Direct Sales, Distributors) By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) – By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World), By Country (US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, UK, Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, Singapore)” has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Engineered Quartz Surface market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Engineered Quartz Surface market.

Scope of the Report

Global Engineered Quartz Surface Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Global Engineered Quartz Surface Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

By Type Of Sector – Residential, Commercial

By Application – Countertop, Vanity top, Wall Panel, Floor Tile, Other Surfaces

By Sizes – 120*56.5 inches, 130*65 inches

By Thickness – 0.5 inch, 0.75 inch, 1.25 inch

By Sales Channel – Direct Sales, Distributors

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Porter Five Force Analysis

SWOT Analysis

Competitive Landscape – Product Pricing, Market Share Analysis, Recent Developments.

Company Analysis – Caesarstone, Pokarna Ltd., Hanwa, Cosentino, Lotte Advanced Materials, LG Hausys, Cambria, Viicostone, Foshan Yixin Stone Co.Ltd.

