Global Female Sterilization Devices (General Surgery) Market with Top Countries data, Research, Analysis, Forecast To 2025

Female Sterilization Devices (General Surgery) – Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model is built to visualize quantitative market trends within General Surgery therapeutic area.

Sterilization is a permanent and most popular method of birth control worldwide. Tubal sterilization is sterilization for women, and is opted by approximately 19% of all women of reproductive age. Tubal sterilization involves blocking of fallopian tubes by either cutting or tying the tubes using a special thread, closing with bands or clips, sealing with an electric current, or blocking the tubes using small implants.

The type of anesthesia used (general or local) to perform the procedure depends on the method of sterilization. Depending on the procedure, pregnancy rates within 10 years of having the procedure range from 18 to 37 out of 1,000 women approximately. Tubal ligation prevents pregnancy immediately. However, there are chances of fallopian tubes growing back together, posing risk for ectopic pregnancy, in some cases.

Each of the covered 39 countrys color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with procedure volumes. To increase the data transparency, the interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available). Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.

Key Inclusions of the Market Model

Currently marketed Female Sterilization Devices and evolving competitive landscape –

– Insightful review of the key industry trends.

– Annualized total Female Sterilization Devices market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2028.

– Granular data on total procedures, units, average selling prices and market values by segment.

Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights –

– Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition GlobalData analysts provide unique country specific insights on the market.

– SWOT analysis for the market.

– Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided for the overall market.

Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system. In addition the Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.

– Country specific overview of the healthcare system.

– Country specific reimbursement policies.

– Country specific med-tech regulatory landscape.

Robust methodologies and sources enable the model to provide extensive and accurate overview of the market. Demand and supply-side primary sources are integrated within the syndicated models, including Key Opinion Leaders. In addition, real world data sources are leveraged to determine market trends; these include government procedure databases, hospital purchasing databases, and proprietary online databases.

Countries covered: United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, China, India, Russia, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, South Korea, Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands, New Zealand, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Israel, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Taiwan, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Argentina and Chile.

