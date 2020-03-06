Global Frozen Food Packaging Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global Frozen Food Packaging Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Frozen Food Packaging Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Frozen Food Packaging market status and forecast, categorizes the global Frozen Food Packaging market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Based on product type, frozen food packaging can be divided into two categories: flexible packaging and rigid packaging.

Flexible packaging type accounts for major shares in the seafood delivery packaging market due to the wide variety of different packaging materials used. Easy-to-cook flexible packaging options are available with adaptable steam-valve that enables the customers to steam and prepare chilled food. Packaging manufacturers are using eco-friendly packaging materials to prepare pouches that can directly cook frozen food in microwave.

The Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the frozen seafood packaging market owing to increasing consumption of seafood and improvement in available packaging options. Residents consumed fish extensively and due to the rising exports of seafood, the demand for frozen packaging products increased. Plastic flexible bags and trays with overwraps are extensively used for transporting frozen seafood.

The global Frozen Food Packaging market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major players covered in this report

Amcor

Bemis

Crown Holdings

Genpak

Sealed air

Ardagh Group

Berry Group

DuPont

DS Smith

LINPAC

Mondi Group

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Flexible Packaging

Rigid Packaging

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Fruits and Vegetables

Meat and Poultry

Fish and Seafood

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Frozen Food Packaging sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.

Focuses on the key Frozen Food Packaging players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Frozen Food Packaging are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Frozen Food Packaging Manufacturers

Frozen Food Packaging Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Frozen Food Packaging Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

