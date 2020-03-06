Global Hand Dryer Market – Key Players Focus on Product Innovation to Consolidate Position

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Hand Dryer Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

This report on the global hand dryer market provides analysis for the period 2017 to 2027, wherein 2018 is the base year and 2019 to 2027 is the forecast period. Data for 2017 has been included as historical information. The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends that are expected to influence the expansion of the global hand dryer market during the forecast period. The study provides a comprehensive analysis on market growth throughout the above forecast period, in terms of value estimates (US$ Mn) and volume estimates (‘000 Units) across different geographies.

Demand for cleaner restrooms is rising across the globe, which in turn is fueling the demand for hand dryers. In the U.S., a not-for-profit school network, ‘The Cristo Rey Network’, has installed 11 ‘ExtremeAir CPC’ brand hand dryers from U.S.-based hand dryer market player American Dryer, LLC. Similarly, the annual ‘Healthy Hand Washing Survey’ conducted by global hand dryer manufacturer, Bradley Corporation, revealed that consumers in the U.S. are ready to spend more money at a business that has clean, well-maintained restrooms. Using hand dryers against paper towels keeps restroom clean. All these factors are increasing the demand for hand dryers in the U.S. and other regions across the globe.

Hand dryers reduce operation cost as compared to that of using paper towels. The unit cost of a hand dryer is high, as compared to that of a paper towel; however, the lifespan of a hand dryer is considerably longer than that of a single paper towel. This reduces the overall operation cost when a business house uses hand dryer instead of a paper towel. When paper towels are used in a restroom, other products such as a dispenser, waste bin and bin liners are also required, which increases the overall cost. As per studies conducted by electric Handdryer Association (eHA), hand dryers reduce carbon emission by 75.0%, as compared to that of using other drying systems. All these factors are consistently fueling the demand and penetration of hand dryers across the world.

The report highlights major companies operating in the global hand dryer market, which include Dyson Ltd., World Dryer, Excel Dryer Inc., American Dryer, and LLC. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Bradley Corporation, Electrostar GmbH, SPL Ltd., Tashan Jie Da Electrical Co.,Ltd., and Palmer Fixture.

The global hand dryer market has been segmented as below:

Global Hand Dryer Market, by Product Type

Warm Air Dryers (WAD)

Jet Air Dryers (JAD)

Global Hand Dryer Market, by End-user

Hotels

Food Processing and Food Service

Office Buildings

Healthcare

Others

