Global High Content Screening Market Technological Advancements, Evolving Industry Trends and Insights 2019

Promising demand in high-throughput cell-based assays and emerging applications in systems biology are key to the rapid expansion of the high-content screening (HCS) market. Rapidly growing spending of biotech companies in drug discovery has conferred substantial gains to the outlook of the high content analysis market. Integration of software platforms in imaging technique has unlocked promising prospects in recent years. The global market is expected to register CAGR of 5.0% during 2018–2026.

Owing to enhanced toxicity studies, demand for novel technologies in cell analysis is increasing rapidly across the globe. Instruments with enhanced cell imaging and analysis are preferred for early as well as later stages of the drug discovery process. This is expected to fuel the demand for High Content Screening (HCS) instruments in the near future.

Also, increasing government support for life sciences research and increasing progress towards establishment of innovation and research-based biotechnology industries, primarily in countries such as China and India, is expected to contribute towards increased growth rate during the forecast period.

High content screening is an image based screening technique, which measures the physical and biochemical characteristics in the cells and the organisms. The high content screening techniques have proved to be very useful for the pharmaceutical industry for the characterization of preclinical drugs. Companies are keen on developing integrated system in order to suit varying needs of the end-users Furthermore, increased focus on effective distribution and marketing of such products has increased across the globe. Increasing government support for research and development for drug discovery processes across the globe is expected to drive the growth of High Content Screening (HCS) market during the forecast period. Companies are focused on penetrating untapped market such as Asia Pacific and Latin America, where growth of the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industry is expected to increase significantly.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented as cell imaging and analysis equipment, consumables, software and services. Cell imaging and analysis equipment are further sub-segmented as High Content Screening (HCS) instruments and flow cytometers. Also, High Content Screening (HCS) instruments are categorised into high-end High Content Screening (HCS), mid-end High Content Screening (HCS) and low-end High Content Screening (HCS) instruments. A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size and volume analysis for High Content Screening (HCS) instruments across the globe.

Primary screening is the isolation of microorganisms which possess interesting characteristics for the industrial applications while the secondary screening is done after the primary screening. The micro-organisms of high importance are then isolated by selective procedures for the secondary screening which is followed further by the Identification of the target its characterization and validation of the molecular mechanisms which is addressed by the target. The target should be efficacious, safe, meet clinical and commercial requirements. Target Validation shows that the molecular target is interacting to the target in a disease process.

To arrive at market size, the report considers company share analysis for the majority of the companies, which includes approximatly 60% share from the geographies.

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global hearing implants market include Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., GE Healthcare, Olympus Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Merck Millipore Corporation, Danaher Corporation (Molecular Devices), Yokogawa Electric Corporation and Sysmex Corporation

