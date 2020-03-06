Global Logistics Order Management Solutions Market to Witness Increase in Revenues by 2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Logistics Order Management Solutions Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

Logistic Order Management is a sub-division of supply chain management system. For planning, controlling, monitoring, and tracking right information in terms of improving organization workflow, various companies using Logistics order management solutions. These solutions enhance the customer services and assist organizations to reduce overall functioning cost. The logistic management process initiates from raw material handling and ends on delivering finished goods to consumers. Logistic management system helps in strategizing the plan and according assists in successful strategy implementation plan.

The North America region is expected to witness the largest market share of Logistics Order Management Solutions market. The market is growing extensively in countries such as US and Canada owing to the high adoption of modern technologies in order to explore new business opportunities.

Owing to increase in globalization and digitalization, the Asia Pacific region is the emerging as fastest growing market and is anticipated to witness same trend over forth coming years. Countries such as India and China are the fastest emerging market, pertaining to presence of cheap labour and establishment of new start-up are the two factors coupled together to adhering the market growth in the aforementioned countries.

The key players covered in this study

SAP

Oracle

JDA Software

Manhattan Association

Epicor

Deseartes System Group

HighJump Software

IBM

Basware

PTC

Infor

Jaggaer

GTNexus

Kewill Systems

Dassault Systems

IQ Navigator

Coupa

Kinaxis

E2open

GEP Worldwide

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail

Manufacturing

BFSI

Healthcare

Consumer Goods

IT and Telecommunication

Aerospace & Defence

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

