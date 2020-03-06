Global Logistics Order Management Solutions Market to Witness Increase in Revenues by 2025
Logistic Order Management is a sub-division of supply chain management system. For planning, controlling, monitoring, and tracking right information in terms of improving organization workflow, various companies using Logistics order management solutions. These solutions enhance the customer services and assist organizations to reduce overall functioning cost. The logistic management process initiates from raw material handling and ends on delivering finished goods to consumers. Logistic management system helps in strategizing the plan and according assists in successful strategy implementation plan.
The North America region is expected to witness the largest market share of Logistics Order Management Solutions market. The market is growing extensively in countries such as US and Canada owing to the high adoption of modern technologies in order to explore new business opportunities.
Owing to increase in globalization and digitalization, the Asia Pacific region is the emerging as fastest growing market and is anticipated to witness same trend over forth coming years. Countries such as India and China are the fastest emerging market, pertaining to presence of cheap labour and establishment of new start-up are the two factors coupled together to adhering the market growth in the aforementioned countries.
The key players covered in this study
SAP
Oracle
JDA Software
Manhattan Association
Epicor
Deseartes System Group
HighJump Software
IBM
Basware
PTC
Basware
Infor
Jaggaer
GTNexus
Kewill Systems
Dassault Systems
IQ Navigator
Coupa
Kinaxis
E2open
GEP Worldwide
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Retail
Manufacturing
BFSI
Healthcare
Consumer Goods
IT and Telecommunication
Aerospace & Defence
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
