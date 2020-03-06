Global M.I.S. Market Quantitative Analysis 2019 to 2025 Determine Market Potential

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “M.I.S. Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

The global M.I.S. (laparoscopic surgery, robotic surgery, EMR, ESD) market is growing at a rapid pace due to increase in use of advanced technology in treating complex diseases. The M.I.S. (laparoscopic surgery, robotic surgery, EMR, ESD) have wide range of applications in the medical field.The robotic surgery segment is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period, as the procedure has a promising solution for rapid treatment of diseases. Rise in demand for precise and technically advanced devices contributes to the growth of the endoscopic mucosal resection segment in M.I.S. (laparoscopic surgery, robotic surgery, EMR, ESD) market.

Increase in incidence of chronic diseases drives demand for products that offer rapid and efficient healing. This in turn is driving the M.I.S. (laparoscopic surgery, robotic surgery, EMR, ESD) market. Hence, a majority of hospitals have shifted preference toward advanced procedures. This helps decrease the average length of stay in hospitals through early recovery from disease.

Global M.I.S. (laparoscopic surgery, robotic surgery, EMR, ESD) Market: Key Segments

The global M.I.S. (laparoscopic surgery, robotic surgery, EMR, ESD) market has been segmented based on procedure, indication, and region.

In terms of procedure, the M.I.S. (laparoscopic surgery, robotic surgery, EMR, ESD) market has been classified into laparoscopic surgery, robotic surgery, endoscopic mucosal resection, and endoscopic sub-mucosal dissection.

Based on indication, the global M.I.S. (laparoscopic surgery, robotic surgery, EMR, ESD) market has been categorized into gastric cancer, Barrett’s esophagus, small intestine (duodenum) cancer, colorectal cancer, esophageal cancer, and others. Each of the M.I.S. (laparoscopic surgery, robotic surgery, EMR, ESD) segments has been analyzed in detail in terms of market trends, recent developments, outlook, and opportunities.

The M.I.S. (laparoscopic surgery, robotic surgery, EMR, ESD) report provides current and future market size for each segments and sub-segments for the period from 2018 to 2026 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (no. of procedures), considering 2016 and 2017 as the base years.

The compound annual growth rate (% CAGR) for each M.I.S. (laparoscopic surgery, robotic surgery, EMR, ESD) market segment has been provided for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026 along with the estimations of market size.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The M.I.S. (laparoscopic surgery, robotic surgery, EMR, ESD) market report concludes with the company profiles section that includes information about the major players in the market. Key players profiled in the M.I.S. (laparoscopic surgery, robotic surgery, EMR, ESD) report include

University of Pittsburgh Medical Center

Rutland Medical Center

Huntington Hospital

Washington Hospital Healthcare System

The Ottawa Hospital

Michael’s Hospital

Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin

Ipswich Hospital

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited

HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd.

