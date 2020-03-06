Global Mammography Systems Market : Premium Insight, Industry Trends, Market Sizing & Forecasts to 2023

Mammography Systems Market by Type (Analog Mammography Systems, Digital Mammography Systems and Breast Tomosynthesis Systems), By Technology (2D Mammography, 3D Mammography and Combined 2D and 3D Mammography) and by End Users for Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Educational & Research Institutes and Diagnostic Centers: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2017 – 2023

The report covers forecast and analysis for the mammography systems market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2015 to 2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2023 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the mammography systems market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the mammography systems market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the mammography systems market, we have included a competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations joint ventures, research development, product and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market.

The study provides a decisive view on the mammography systems market by segmenting the market based on type, technology, end user, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2023. Based on the type, the market is segmented into analog mammography systems, digital mammography systems, and breast tomosynthesis systems. Computed radiography systems and digital radiography systems are the sub-segments of the digital mammography systems. By technology, the market is segmented into 2D mammography, 3D mammography and combined 2D and 3D mammography. Based on end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, educational research institutes and diagnostics centers. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East Africa. This segmentation includes demand for mammography systems market based on all segments in all the regions and countries.

The report also includes detailed profiles of end players such as Hologic, Inc., Allengers Medical Systems Limited, FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, Konica Minolta, Inc., PLANMED OY, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and GE Healthcare.

This report segments the global mammography systems market as follows:

Global Mammography Systems Market: Type Segment Analysis

Analog Mammography Systems

Digital Mammography Systems

Computed Radiography Systems

Digital Radiography Systems

Breast Tomosynthesis Systems

Global Mammography Systems Market: Technology Segment Analysis

2D Mammography

3D Mammography

Combined 2D And 3D Mammography

Global Mammography Systems Market: End User Segment Analysis

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Educational Research Institutes

Diagnostics Center

Global Mammography Systems Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

