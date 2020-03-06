Global Marine Steam Boilers Market: An Array of Graphics and Analysis of Major Industry Segments

Marine steam boilers are utilized in ships for steam generation to drive the turbines. Steam generated through boilers is used to drive ship’s main engine as well as auxiliary power generators. Marine steam boilers are also used forpumping, heating, cooling, cleaning and hot-water for the accommodation. Primarily all marine steam boilers are similar in operation but usually differ by the number of consisting drums. Drums are the horizontal pressure vessels with domed ends. Various kind of boilers have two drums or three drums depending on the manufacturer. Drums are connected by water tubes which expand and contract due to thermal effects. Size of tubes also varies depending on the manufacturer.

Previously, scotch fire tube boilers were used in ships. These scotch fire tube boilers were used from mid-19th century to the early 20th century. It consists of a short horizontal cylinder as the outer shell. Lower part of this boiler cylinder consists of one or more large furnaces. Upper part of boiler consists of large number of small-diameter fire tubes. Scotch fire tube boilers were powered by coal. However, many technological advancements in marine boilers such as greater generating capacity, higher pressure, and increased efficiency have been made. The turbine propulsion machinery has also been modified in recent years. Due to the increased demand, new kind of marine boilers came into use. These new kind of marine boilers consist of an upper steam drum connected by banks of inclined water-tubes to two or three lower water drums. These marine boilers are powered by oil & gas instead of coal.

Marine steam boilers are used in all kinds and all sizes of ships. Various bulk cargo vessels, merchant ships, navy ships, oil& gas tankers and cruise ships use marine steam boilers. The market for marine steam boilers is expanding rapidly, since it was first started in mid- 19th century. Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific constitute major part of the global market share for marine steam boilers.

Rising number of offshore support vessels and increasing offshore drilling and production activities have boosted global marine steam boilers market. High levels of oil demand and the development of liquefied natural gas as a traded commodity have increased the need for large carrier ships. Demand for marine boilers has increased substantially in the past decade as global shipping volumes have increased. Leisure marine industry has also expanded in recent years which has further augmented the demand for marine steam boilers.However, instability in the price of transportation and declining oil prices could have a negative impact on global marine steam boilers market. Thus, increasing global marine industry will augment global marine steam boilers market during the forecast period.

The global marine steam boilers market can be segmented on the basis of technology, application and geography.Various types of marine steam boilers consists of smoke tube boilers, water tube boilers, internally fired boilers, externally fired boilers, low pressure boilers and high pressure boilers. In smoke tube boilers, smoke and gases pass through tubes while in water tube boilers, water passes through tubes. Internally fired boilers have internal burners while externally fired boilers has external combustion process.

Coal powered boilers are commonly externally fired boilers. Generally, high pressure boilers are used in ships while low pressure boilers are used for heating needs. Marine steam boilers are used in various applications such as driving steam ships, electric power generation on ships, driving cargo pumps in tanker ships, warming engine in cold temperatures, soot blow, derrick driving and ambient heating among others. Asia Pacific is one of the lucrative markets for marine steam boilers. In 2014, China held the highest market share followed by South Korea, Japan, India and Australia. Europe and North America also have a big market for marine steam boilers. Countries such as Russia, the U.S, U.K, Demark, Norway and Germany represent a large market for marine steam boilers.

Some of the key players in the global marine steam boilers market are Aalborg Industries A/S, Greens Power Ltd., KangRim Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Miura Boiler Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Osaka Boiler Mfg. Co. Ltd., SAACKE GmbH, and Suzhou Hailu Heavy Industry Co. Ltd. among others.