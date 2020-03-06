Global Pocket Ventilation Systems Market Survey | Demand, Supply, Performance, Inflation, Depth Analysis & and Estimated Forecast 2027

Pocket Ventilation Systems are custom designed and engineered to optimize the drying processes of paper, board, and specialty

grade machines with unique and varying requirements.The Pocket Ventilation system work in conjunction with both fully enclosed and open machine hoods, as well as the hood exhaust systems.A Pocket Ventilation system helps to properly ventilate the dryer section of the paper machine which leads to an improved evaporation rate and reduced steam use.Pocket Ventilation Systems are also used to provide heated air to other hood supply equipment such as ventilators, air doctors and felt conditioning nozzles. The pocket ventilation system has mainly four modules includes Insulated enclosure and PV boxes, supply and exhaust fans, heat recovery unit and PV heaters and a control circuit. Together with the pocket ventilation system and heat recovery unit, it provides the paper maker with all the tools necessary to ensure full control over drying performance and energy consumption in the dryer section. Pocket ventilation system is known for its efficiency and reliability. The pocket ventilation system has two primary functions it helps to blow air into the pocket to prevent and buildup of moisture vapor in the pocket and to prevent moist cold air into the pocket by natural ventilation caused by movement of rolls and fabric.

Global Pocket Ventilation Systems: Market Dynamics:

The global pocket ventilation system market is driven by paper and pulp manufacturing industry. Demand for smoother and glossy paper material and growth of innovative dryer’s technology for quick coating are the primary factors fuel the pocket ventilation system market. An increase in drying capacity, prevents faults arising, simple installation and higher tension or fabrics are also factors that propel the growth of pocket ventilation system market. In addition to an expansion of consumerism, a rise in literacy rate, growing environmental concern are the factors lead to increase in demand of paper which further leads to a rising in demand of pocket ventilation system. Pocket ventilation units are installed near the felt rolls to blow dry supply air into the pockets. This decreases the pocket humidity level and allows moisture profile correction. Moreover, the system reduces steam consumption and also prevents over-drying and edge flutter.

Under pressure in the unventilated cylinder, pocket creates dry air flows into the drying pocket causing high pocket humidity in the center of the pocket and sheet fluttering. Poor pocket ventilation causes uneven final moisture profiles at the reel and over-drying at the both edges of the sheet. This means poor paper quality and more paper breaks. However increasing quality standards, government regulations and policies and a high cost of drying system limit the growth of pocket ventilation system market during the anticipated period.

Global Pocket Ventilation Systems: Segmentation:

Based on paper types, the global pocket ventilation systems market is segmented into the following:

Newsprint

Cardboard

Wrapping and packaging paper

Currency paper

Tissue Paper

Paper for printers, copying machines, and writing

Magazines paper

Others

Based on the drying method, the global pocket ventilation systemsmarket is segmented into the following:

Steam Heated Cylinders

Multi-cylinder Dryers

Single-Tier Dryers

Flakt Dryers

Based on the dryer type, the global pocket ventilation systemsmarket is segmented into the following:

Rolling Bed Dryers

Convection Dryers

Air Dryers Fluidized Bed Dryers Rotary Dryers Flash Dryers Freeze Dryers

Conduction Dryers

Others

Based on method, the global pocket ventilation systems market is segmented into the following:

Blow Ducts

Blow Rolls

Global Pocket Ventilation Systems: Regional Outlook:

The global pocket ventilation systems market is segmented into seven key regions includes North America, Latin America, Japan, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Western Europe and the Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading markets in the global pocket ventilation systems market followed by Europe and Japan owing to rise in some pulp and paper industry. The market in Asia-Pacific is projected to have the fastest growing demand for friendly products are the factors which are expected to rise in revenue share of global pocket ventilation systems during anticipated period.

Global Pocket Ventilation Systems: Key Players:

The prominent key players of global pocket ventilation system market are:

Airtherm Corporation

Vershwal Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

