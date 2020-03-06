Global Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices Market – Analysis and Forecast , till 2023

Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices Market by Dispersive, Cohesive, Combined), By Application (Cataract Surgery, Vitreoretinal Surgery, Refractive Surgery, Keratoplasty), By End User (hospitals and eye specialty clinics): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2017 – 2023

The report covers forecast and analysis for the ophthalmic viscosurgical devices market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2015 to 2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2023 based revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the ophthalmic viscosurgical devices market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the ophthalmic viscosurgical devices market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the ophthalmic viscosurgical devices market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein product segment, application segment and end user segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations joint ventures, research development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on global and regional basis. Moreover, the study covers price trend analysis, product portfolio of various companies according to region.

The study provides a decisive view on the ophthalmic viscosurgical devices market by segmenting the market based on product, application, end user and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2017 to 2023. Based on product the market is segmented into dispersive, cohesive and combined. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as cataract surgery, vitreoretinal surgery, refractive surgery and keratoplasty. On the basis of end user, market is categorized as hospitals and eye specialty clinics. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries including the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and Middle East and Africa. This segmentation includes demand for ophthalmic viscosurgical devices market based on product, application and end user in all the regions and countries.

The report also includes detailed profiles of end players such as Alcon, Abbott Medical Optics, Carl-Zeiss, Bausch Lomb, Precision Lens, Rayner, SD Healthcare and Hyaltech.

This report segments the global ophthalmic viscosurgical devices market as follows:

Global Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices Market: Product Segment Analysis

Dispersive

Cohesive

Combined

Global Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices Market: End User Segment Analysis

Cataract Surgery

Vitreoretinal Surgery

Refractive Surgery

Keratoplasty

Global Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices Market: End User Segment Analysis

Hospitals

Eye specialty clinics

Global Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

