Global Peripheral Guidewires (Cardiovascular) Market Technology, Trends, and Market Share 2019-2025

Peripheral Guide-wires are used during Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty (PTA) for guiding stents or balloon catheters to the site of blockage in the peripheral vasculature. Hydrophilic and Non-hydrophilic peripheral guide-wires are tracked under this segment.

– Hydrophilic peripheral guide-wires are coated with a hydrophilic coating that provides lubrication and subsequently facilitates catheter navigation. One unit refers to one hydrophilic peripheral guide-wire.

– Non-hydrophilic peripheral guide-wires do not utilize a hydrophilic coating. These guide-wires may incorporate other coatings such as Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), silicone, or others. One unit refers to one peripheral guide-wire.

Each of the covered 39 countrys color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with procedure volumes. To increase the data transparency, the interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available). Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.

Key Inclusions of the Market Model

Currently marketed Peripheral guidewires and evolving competitive landscape –

– Insightful review of the key industry trends.

– Annualized total Peripheral guidewires market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2028.

– Granular data on total procedures, units, average selling prices and market values by segment.

Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights –

– Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition GlobalData analysts provide unique country specific insights on the market.

– SWOT analysis for the market.

– Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided for the overall market.

Robust methodologies and sources enable the model to provide extensive and accurate overview of the market. Demand and supply-side primary sources are integrated within the syndicated models, including Key Opinion Leaders. In addition, real world data sources are leveraged to determine market trends; these include government procedure databases, hospital purchasing databases, and proprietary online databases.

Countries covered: United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, China, India, Russia, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, South Korea, Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands, New Zealand, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Israel, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Taiwan, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Argentina and Chile.

