Global Petrochemical Market Size And Share Sees Big Growth By 2025

Petrochemicals are an essential part of commodities used in daily lives. They are used in various end-use industries, ranging from manufacturing to consumer goods. Petrochemicals are chemical compounds derived from petroleum and other hydrocarbons, which are obtained from crude oil and natural gas.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Petrochemical capacity, production, value, price and market share of Petrochemical in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BASF

British Petroleum

Chevron Phillips Chemical

CNPC

SINOPEC

DuPont

ExxonMobil

INEOS

LyondellBasell

Shell Global

SABIC

Dow

Petrochemical Breakdown Data by Type

Ethylene

Propylene

Butadiene

Benzene

Xylene

Toluene

Vinyls, Styrene

Methanol

Petrochemical Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive

Textile

Construction

Industrial

Medical

Pharmaceuticals

Electronics

Petrochemical Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Petrochemical Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

