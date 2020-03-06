Global Petrochemical Market Size And Share Sees Big Growth By 2025
Petrochemicals are an essential part of commodities used in daily lives. They are used in various end-use industries, ranging from manufacturing to consumer goods. Petrochemicals are chemical compounds derived from petroleum and other hydrocarbons, which are obtained from crude oil and natural gas.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
BASF
British Petroleum
Chevron Phillips Chemical
CNPC
SINOPEC
DuPont
ExxonMobil
INEOS
LyondellBasell
Shell Global
SABIC
Dow
Petrochemical Breakdown Data by Type
Ethylene
Propylene
Butadiene
Benzene
Xylene
Toluene
Vinyls, Styrene
Methanol
Petrochemical Breakdown Data by Application
Automotive
Textile
Construction
Industrial
Medical
Pharmaceuticals
Electronics
Petrochemical Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Petrochemical Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
