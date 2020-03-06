Global Polycaprolactone Market Recent Research, Dynamics & Global Outlook, Opportunities & Future Scope 2019 -2025

As polycaprolactone is a biodegradable polymer that continues to witness significant demand for the production of thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU). Wide application of TPU in various industries including medical device, painting, automotive industry, construction industry and packaging industry. Attributed to high degree of resistance to grease and oil, polycaprolactone is largely preferred over the other biodegradable polymers such as polyhydroxyalkanoates and polylactide (PLA). In addition, resistance to high elasticity and high abrasion has continued to boost sales of polycaprolactone among the TPU manufacturers globally.

Recent advances in the polycaprolactone market are focused on leveraging the potential of biodegradable polymers in diverse application areas, most notably in healthcare industries. Growing interest in drug delivery devices made of biodegradable polymers is a prominent case in point. Numerous end-use industries, such paints and adhesives, seek new formulations of thermoplastic polyurethane, thereby stirring product innovations. Europe and the U.S. have emerged as major consumption regions, and will help the market to clock a CAGR of more than 10.5% during 2018 – 2026

Global Industry Analysis 2013 2017 and Forecast 2018 2026. The main aim of this report is to offer exhaustive analysis and provide insights pertaining to the global polycaprolactone market. This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global polycaprolactone market in terms of market volume (MT) & value (thsd US$) and year-wise (Y-o-Y) growth. To give a better understanding of the market, the report comes loaded with analysis of factors, such as drivers, trends, restraints and their impact on the market dynamics. The report has been segmented into four sections on the basis of form, manufacturing process, application and region.

The last section of the report includes a competitive landscape, which includes market share analysis and provides information and analysis of companies based on the categories of manufacturers and service providers across the value chain and their presence in the global polycaprolactone market.

