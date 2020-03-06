Global Scanario of the Paprika Extract Industry: In-Depth Analysis Including Key Players Chr. Hansen, EVESA, Ingredients Naturales Seleccionados,

Paprika oleoresin is the oil obtained from the paprika powder. The paprika extract is responsible for the range of orange to red color in commercial products. It has little or no pungency, unlike paprika oleoresin. Paprika extract constitutes carotenoid pigments, capsaicinoids, added or extracted vegetable oil and natural lipids. The paprika extract is mainly used in household consumption, food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry. It is generally present in powder and oil form.

Paprika extract, also known as Capsicum annuum L by its botanical name, is the extract of the genus Capsicum fruit. Capsicum is widely consumed all around the world as a vegetable, spice or color. It is used as the spice and as a natural food coloring and flavoring agent.

Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better

Paprika Extract: Market Dynamics

The paprika extract market is blooming considering various factors such as increasing demand for spices and oils in the food processing, rising awareness about the health benefits of the natural coloring agents over the artificial one, and growing demand in the specialty food market and ready to eat dishes. Paprika extract market is also gaining the traction due to its flavoring and coloring properties, its anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, and anti-oxidant properties preferred by food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries for hair care and skin care products. The macro-economic factors such as economic growth, changing lifestyle along with rising disposable income favors the demand for paprika extract in the market.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here

Paprika Extract: Segmentation

Based on product type, paprika market is segmented into

Vegetable paprika

Spice paprika

Colorant paprika

Paprika Oleoresin

Based on End-use Industries, paprika extract market is segmented into

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Paprika Extract: Segment Overview

Attractive, colorful food products and dishes are the trends of food Industry. Thus manufacturers rely on the natural agents for coloring and flavoring of the food and other commercial products. By the product type, there are the variety of forms of paprika available in the market depending on its applications. Colorant, vegetable, spice and paprika oleoresin are the different types of paprika. Based on its end user industry, the paprika extract market is segmented into food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industry. For the food industry, the paprika extract is used in various dishes, products for color and flavor enhancement. It is used in pasta, sausages, meat products and also for household consumption. Considering its antibacterial and anti-oxidant benefits on the health, the paprika extract is used for the various medical purpose and is thus used in the pharmaceutical industry. It is also useful for anti-dandruff oils and shampoos and is used in various hair and skin care products and for as a coloring agent for the same. The paprika extract is used extensively as a natural coloring agent food foods such as culinary, meat products, oil, and cheeses.

Paprika Extract: Regional Overview

The major market for the paprika extract is North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa. Due to improved production and processing technology, Asian countries such as China, India, are expected to have rapid pace in the paprika extract market. European and North American countries show significant growth in the market.

For more actionable insights into the competitive landscape of global market, get a customized report here

Paprika Extract: Market Players

Some of the paprika extract market players are

Chr. Hansen, EVESA,

Ingredients Naturales Seleccionados,

Synthite Industries Ltd,

Kalsec Natural Ingredients,

Kancor Ingredients Limited,

Plant Lipids and Naturex.

Adani Pharmachem Private Limited,

Kancor Ingredients Limited, Plant Lipids,

Givaudan,

Ozone Naturals,

Universal Oleoresins,

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

For More Information Visit: http://priyanka1234.over-blog.com