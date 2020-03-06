Global Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services Market Growth Factors, Types and Application, Demand 2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

The assembly service segment is a highly dynamic industry. Vendors in the segment heavily invest in research and developmental activities to remain competitive. Within the SATS industry, a semiconductor assembly is also called an integrated circuit packaging or IC packages and encapsulation or sealing. SATS vendors are focusing on developing small packages and packaging materials that can provide high efficiency due to the spurt in smartphone sales and the demand for mobile devices. The segment will continue to grow throughout the projected period due to the rising demand for these high-end packaging solutions.

This report focuses on the global Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Amkor Technology

ASE Group

Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology (JCET)

Powertech Technology

Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL)

Chipbond Technology

ChipMOS Technologies

FormFactor

Formosa Advanced Technologies

King Yuan Electronics

Lingsen Precision Industries

PSi Technologies

Signetics

Tessolve Semiconductor

Tianshui Huatian Technology

Unisem

UTAC

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Assembly Services

Testing Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Telecommunications

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Medical Devices

Consumer Electronics

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services development in United States, Europe and China.

