Global Warewashing Professional Equipment Market is Expected Grow with Significant CAGR Over Forecast Period of 2019 to 2025

Consumers prefer equipment with smart features such as wireless connectivity and smart app feature, noise reduction technology in dishwashers and ENERGY STAR-certified Offices dishwashers.

Manufacturers are employing different approaches to reduce noise such as multiple insulation layers, spray arm technology, filtration system, motors, and sound absorbing base.

Increasing number of hotels and restaurants and stringent government laws and regulations regarding cleanliness and hygiene are major drivers boosting the warewashing professional equipment market. Rising preference for e-commerce among consumers further boosts the expansion of warewashing manufacturers.

Increasing preference for Warewashing professional equipment in developing countries further drives the market.

Rise in the adoption of IoT devices and increase in popularity of Warewashing professional equipment with ecofriendly features are expected to drive the Warewashing professional equipment market during the forecast period. Additionally, introduction of innovative shapes and sizes and additional features for increased usability are likely to boost the market.

However, the high cost of equipment, high maintenance cost, and the increasing cost of warewashing chemicals are expected to hamper the market during the forecast period.

Key Market Segment

The global Warewashing professional equipment market has been segmented based on product type, end-user, distribution channel, and region.

Product Types:

In terms of product type, the global market has been classified into Glasswashers, dishwasher, and others. The dishwasher segment has been further sub-segmented into hood dishwasher, pot dishwasher, rack conveyor, flight conveyor, and others.

End-user:

The Warewashing professional equipment market has been divided into catering industry, Commercial, butcheries, bakeries, and others. The catering industry segment has been further split into hotel industry, restaurants, bars, and others (home care, hospitals, etc.).

Distribution channel:

The market has been bifurcated into online and offline, where the offline segment has been further sub-segmented into specialty stores, departmental stores, and mega retail stores.

By Region:

Based on region the market is classified into North America (U.S, Canada and rest Of North America), Europe (U.K, Germany, France and rest Of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, china, Japan and Rest Of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa ( GCC, South Africa and Rest Of Middle East & Africa) and South America (Brazil and Rest Of South America)

