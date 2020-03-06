Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market Research : Key Growth Factors and Forecast 2023

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies: Global Markets” to its huge collection of research reports.

The Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies market report [6 Year Forecast 2017-2023] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like company profiles, product type, application and regions, production capacity, ex-factory price, gross margin, revenue, market share and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Get Free Report Sample and Customization: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1905063

Report Highlights

The demand for water and wastewater treatment (WWT) products in the top 40 national markets was $47.7 billion in 2012. This total market is expected to reach nearly $53.1 billion in 2013, $59.2 billion in 2014 and about $96.3 billion by 2019, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% for the period of 2014 to 2019.

Report Includes

An overview of the global market for wastewater treatment technologies, including delivery equipment, instrumentation, process equipment, and treatment chemicals.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2012, estimates for 2013 and 2014, and projections of CAGRs for the period 2014 to 2019.

Forecasts for 15 products essential for constructing, maintaining, and operating WWT systems in the 40 top global markets; the products are divided into four product groups: primary treatment equipment, secondary treatment equipment, tertiary treatment equipment, and advanced treatment equipment.

Coverage of delivery equipment (pipes and fitting, pumps, valves and controls); the instrumentation products that have been optimized for use with anaerobic digestion systems, activated sludge systems, nutrient removal systems, and sedimentation systems; and the chemical products group (activated carbon, aluminum sulfate, calcium hydroxide, and specialty chemicals).

Discussion of industry structure, including market shares.

Report Scope

This study, and its accompanying more than 260 tables, focuses on the demand for the 15 basic products sold in the 40 largest and most commercially accessible national WWT markets. The core water and sanitation business revolves around 15 products divided among four product groups:

The process equipment product group comprises:

Primary treatment equipment.

Secondary treatment equipment.

Tertiary treatment equipment.

Advanced treatment equipment.

The delivery equipment product group comprises:

Pipes and fittings.

Pumps.

Valves and controls.

The instrumentation product group comprises monitoring devices that have been optimized for use with:

Anaerobic digestion systems.

Activated sludge systems.

Nutrient removal systems.

Sedimentation systems.

Get Assistance on this Market Report at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1905063

And the WWT chemicals product group comprises:

Activated carbon.

Aluminum sulfate.

Calcium hydroxide.

Specialty chemicals.

The WWT industry obviously uses far more than the 15 products listed above. A pumping station, for example, requires a structure to house the pump and concrete for the pad that supports the structure, as well as electrical connections. The focus of this work is exclusively on products optimized for WWT systems. It excludes design, engineering and construction services not directly related to product installation. This study excludes those items, along with plumbing fixtures, point-of-use appliances and locally provided consumables such as fuels, chlorine and other disinfectants and fluoridation supplies.

The 40 national markets examined in this study are:

Argentina. , Australia., Austria., Belgium., Brazil., Canada., China-Hong Kong., China-Mainland., China-Taiwan., Colombia., Egypt., France., Germany., Greece., India., Indonesia., Iran., Italy., Japan., Malaysia., Mexico., Netherlands., Nigeria., Norway., Pakistan., Philippines., Poland., Russia., Saudi Arabia., South Africa., South Korea., Spain., Sweden., Switzerland., Thailand., Turkey., Ukraine., United Kingdom., United States., Venezuela.

Contact Us:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Toll Free: 866-997-4948 (US-CANADA)

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/2RtaFUo

Follow us on Blogger @ https://marketnews-24.blogspot.com/