Global Zinc Chloride Market Professional Survey Report 2018
In this report, the Global Zinc Chloride market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Zinc Chloride market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Zinc Chloride market status and forecast, categorizes the global Zinc Chloride market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Zinc chloride, or ZnCl2, is a deliquescent salt, which is white in color and forms acidic solutions in polar organic solvents such as ether, acetone, water and ethanol. Zinc Chloride is hygroscopic in nature and thus, must be kept away from water vapors and moisture sources. By adding zinc chloride and acetone, a neutral solution of Zinc Chloride is prepared. Zinc chloride is most commonly used for galvanizing, soldering and tinning fluxes, odor control, oil-gas wells, vulcanized fiber, reclaimed rubber, textile finishing, liquid fertilizer and dry cell batteries among others.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Eurocontal SA
Zaclon LLC
He cheng Chemical
Tianjin Nanping Chemical Co.
…
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Battery Grade
Technical Grade
Commercial Grade
By Application, the market can be split into
Electronics
Chemical
Agriculture
Pharmaceutical
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Zinc Chloride capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Zinc Chloride manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Zinc Chloride are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Zinc Chloride Manufacturers
Zinc Chloride Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Zinc Chloride Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Zinc Chloride market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
