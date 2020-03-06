Gynecological Cancers Market Estimated To Expand At A Robust CAGR Of Over 2017 – 2025

Cancers are characterized by growth and spread of abnormal cells. If uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells starts in a woman’s reproductive organs such as the cervix or the ovaries, it is called gynecological cancer. Several factors are responsible for occurrence of gynecological cancer. Cancer-originating genes, also called oncogenes, are primarily responsible for abnormal growth of cells. Infertility, obesity, mutations, smoking, environmental influences, and early onset of menstruation are some of the factors causing gynecological cancers.

Gynecological cancers are also caused by viruses such as human papillomavirus that causes cervical cancer and vulvar cancer. Several women do not manifest symptoms in the initial stages of cancer. However, in the later stages, vaginal discharge, pain, and bleeding during intercourse are observed. There are several methods to treat gynecological cancers and the treatment depends on the type of cancer and how far it has spread. Regular screening and self-examination can be helpful for early detection of cancer.

Based on type of cancer, the global gynecological cancers market can be segmented into uterine cancer, ovarian cancer, cervical cancer, vaginal cancer, and vulvar cancer. The uterine cancer segment is likely to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period, due to growing prevalence of obesity. Obese women have high levels of estrogen as compare to progesterone, which increases the risk of developing uterine cancer. In terms of treatment, the gynecological cancers market can be segregated into surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and others. The surgery segment is expected to expand at a significant pace from 2017 to 2025, as surgery is the immediate invasive procedure that involves removal of the damaged cells or tissues from the effected organ.

Increasing incidence of cancer, especially uterine cancer and ovarian cancer, across the world is a primary factor driving the global gynecological cancers market. Growing number of smokers and rising prevalence of obesity have led to high incidence of different gynecological cancers. Moreover, initiatives by various governments to raise awareness about cancer is promoting the growth of the global gynecological cancers market. However, patent expiry of certain drugs, longer recovery process, low level or lack of reimbursements in developing countries are factors restraining the market in these countries.

In terms of region, the global gynecological cancers market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global market. It is projected to hold a significant share of the global market between 2017 and 2025, due to increase in the prevalence of gynecological cancers in the region. According to the American Cancer Society, in 2014, a total of 52,630 new cases of uterine cancer were reported and, in 2015, the number of patients increased to 54,870. In Europe, lifestyle factors such as obesity, lack of physical activity, and hormone replacement therapy have led to increasing prevalence of uterine cancer.

According to Cancer Research UK, about 37% of uterine cancers are caused by obesity. This propels the market for gynecological cancers in Europe. Growth of the health care sector, increasing awareness among people about gynecological cancers and their effects, and rise in geriatric population are key factors boosting the market for gynecological cancers in Asia Pacific. Advancements in diagnostic techniques, increasing per capita income, improving quality of life, and growing incidence of cervical cancer in Africa are likely to augment the market for gynecological cancers in Middle East & Africa during the forecast period.

Major players operating in the global gynecological cancers market are Becton Dickinson and Co., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Merck & Co., Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Eli Lilly and Co., and F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

