Head and Neck Cancer Market to Reach US$ 2,064.6 Mn by 2026

Global Head and Neck Cancer Market: Overview

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global head and neck cancer market. Increase in patient population with head and neck cancer, growth of the pharmaceutical industry, improvement in health care infrastructure, and surge in the number of clinical trials are projected to be the major drivers of the global market during the forecast period.

The global head and neck cancer market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on drug class, distribution channel, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market, and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global head and neck cancer market.

Global Head and Neck Cancer Market: Key Segments

Based on drug class, the global head and neck cancer market has been segmented into EFGR inhibitors, mitotic inhibitors, anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibodies, and others. The segments have been analyzed based on available drug product used during the treatment of head and neck cancer, cost-effectiveness, and preference for industries. In terms of distribution channel, the global market has been classified into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and e-commerce. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Global Head and Neck Cancer Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global head and neck cancer market has been segmented into five major regions: North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players in the global head and neck cancer market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. The major players profiled in the market report include Sanofi, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck KgaA, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Bayer AG, Galera, Fresenius Kabi, and Teva Pharmaceuticals.

