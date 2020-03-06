Trends and Opportunities for Heat Sealable Packaging Market in 2019

Heat sealable packaging is a type of packaging, where the packages are sealed by the application of heat using the conduction mode of heat transfer. Heat sealable packaging doesn’t use any sort of pressure sensitive adhesives. Comparatively, the heat sealable packaging is a very economical packaging process as compared to other processes of sealing such as Radio Frequency (RF) sealing process. Some of the crucial factors for heat sealable packaging are the material heat seal temperature, heat seal pressure and dwell time. Heat sealable packaging being an economical process it is widely employed across various industries such as food, pharmaceutical among other industries.

Global Heat Sealable Packaging Market: Drivers & Restraints

The growth of global heat sealable packaging market is driven by the demand for effective sealing in the packaging to minimize the leakage issues that occurs due to ineffective sealing in the packaging. Heat sealable packaging being an economical, effective and simple process, it is widely used for packaging in various end-use industries like food, pharmaceuticals and chemical among other industries. Thus, demand for heat sealable packaging from the above mentioned industries can be attributed the growth of heat sealable packaging globally. Furthermore, the increasing demand for FMCG (Fast Moving Consumers Goods) and consumer inclination towards packaged foods can also be attributed to the growth of heat sealable packaging market.

On the plus side, macroeconomic factors such as GDP contribution of packaging industry and rise in disposable income can be further attributed to the growth of global heat sealable packaging market. Trends noted in the heat sealable packaging market are introduction of innovative heat sealable packaging film materials. For instance, DuPont Teijin films has invented heat sealable packaging films that are dual ovenable and are made of polyester, these films are invented in contrast with increasing the shelf life of food products by controlling the humidity. However, alternative methods for heat sealing packaging such as ultrasonic sealing might hamper the growth of global heat sealable packaging market globally.

Global Heat Sealable Packaging Market: Segmentation

The global heat sealable packaging market is segmented on the basis of materials, applications and region

On the basis of materials, the global heat sealable packaging market is segmented into:

Polyethylene

PVC films

Ionomer Resin

Polyamides

Polyester

Polypropylene

Polycarbonate

Polystyrene

On the basis of applications, the global heat sealable packaging market is segmented into:

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Chemical Products

Others

Heat Sealable Packaging Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the geographies, global heat sealable packaging market is segmented into five key regions- North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and Middle East & Africa. Among the aforementioned regions, Asia-pacific accounts for significant share for heat sealable packaging market, owing to the significance of food packaging industry in the region as compared to other regions. Furthermore, the significant growth of pharmaceutical packaging in the region and a healthy FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) market in Asia-Pacific market is expected to bolster growth for heat sealable packaging market in the region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to maintain its dominance in the global heat sealable packaging market throughout the forecast period. Europe market for heat sealable packaging is followed by the Asia-Pacific market for heat sealable packaging market which is trailed by the North America market for the heat sealable packaging. Latin America and Middle East & Africa market for heat sealable packaging market is anticipated to register slow growth over the forecast period. Overall, the global market for heat sealable packaging offers a positive outlook.

Global Heat Sealable Packaging Market: Key Players

Some of the few players identified in the global heat sealable packaging market include DuPont Teijin Films U.S Limited Partnership, National Plastics, Inc., HEAT SEALING PACKAGING SUPPLIES & EQUIPMENT, HEAT SEAL, LLC., ClearBags, Prairie State Group, Venus Packaging, ,Blisterpak, Inc., Petra Manufacturing Company and Janco Inc, LLC among others.