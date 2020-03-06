Heavy Duty Mixer Grinder Market: An Array of Graphics and Analysis of Major Industry Segments

Heavy duty mixer grinder are multipurpose equipment used in regular activities of food processing and preparation. These are basic food processing equipment used in industries or commercial kitchens for pureeing, pulping, grating, mincing, crushing, agitating, dry grinding, and wet grinding of ingredients in bulk. Heavy duty mixer grinders are generally used for fresh and frozen food to blend uniformly. The contacting parts of mixer grinders are made of stainless steel and aluminum. These are enclosed with vessel that is fixed with a cap at the top of equipment to avoid removal of ingredients while operating by the processors. Moreover, the mixer grinders also have rotating blades at the bottom, used for homogenizing of food ingredients. Emerging products with innovative design, technology, and ability to perform multiple functions in food processing are expected to remain attractive among end-users.

Major drivers of the global heavy duty mixer grinder market include continuous growth in the food processing sector, rise in dependency on heavy duty mixer grinder equipment, increase in small-scale industries in developing economies. Moreover, robust growth in the commercial kitchen sector in emerging economies across the globe is expected to propel the heavy duty mixer grinder market during the forecast period. However, high prices of products, lack in support assistance of heavy duty equipment services, and rise in cost of maintenance of heavy duty mixer grinders are likely to restrain the growth of the market in the near future. Nevertheless, development of new and innovative products targeting new customers and wider reach of products through e-commerce are expected to create significant opportunities for the heavy duty mixer grinder market during the forecast period.

The global heavy duty mixer grinder market can be segmented based on product type, jar provided, mode of operation, process, application, distribution channel, and region. Based on product type, the market can be bifurcated into mixer, grinder, mixer grinder, and juicer mixer grinder. Based on jar provided, the global heavy duty mixer grinder market can be segmented into single jar, double jar, and 3 & above jar.

In terms of mode of operation, the global heavy duty mixer grinder market can be split into automatic and semi-automatic. Based on process, the market can be divided into batch and continuous. By application, the global heavy duty mixer grinder market can be classified into meat & seafood, fruits & vegetables, bakery & confectionery, beverages, dairy, pet food, spices, pharmaceuticals, mega commercial kitchens, and others. In terms of distribution channel, the market can be categorized into online channel and offline channel. The online segment can be sub-categorized into company websites and e-commerce sites.

Based on region, the global heavy duty mixer grinder market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The heavy duty mixer grinder market in North America is expected to grow significantly owing to robust growth in the food processing and commercial kitchen sectors. In Europe, presence of large food manufacturing companies that require mixers and grinders for performing multiple tasks of food processing has promoted the usage of heavy duty mixer grinders.

In Asia Pacific, rapid growth in the food processing sector has propelled the demand for heavy duty mixer grinders. Additionally, rapid growth in commercial kitchens and rise in demand for processed food items are likely to boost the purchasing of heavy duty mixer grinders by manufacturers in the region. In Middle East & Africa, penetration of small and medium-sized food companies has led to rapid adoption of quick processing equipment. In South America, growth in the meat, poultry, and bakery processing sectors is projected to drive the heavy-duty mixer grinder market during the forecast period.

Major players operating in the global heavy duty mixer grinder market include M. S. Engineering Works, The KOLBE GmbH, John Bean Technologies Corporation, Marel hf., Kuban Machine Decoration San.Tic.Ltd., SPX Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Sulzer Ltd., Tetra Laval International S.A., Krones AG, KHS GmbH, Group SEB, Morphy Richards Ltd., Jaipan Industries Limited, Kitchen Appliances India Limited, Ditting USA Inc, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Hosokawa Micron Corporation, and Buhler Holding AG.