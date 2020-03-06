Hospital Lighting Market With Strategic Trends, Growth and Forecast 2025

Global Hospital Lighting Market: Overview

Lighting in healthcare plays a critical role not only in enhancing the patient experience but also in improving the healthcare staff’s ability of catering to the various levels of care required by the patients. As a result, the global market for hospital lighting is likely to reach new heights.

By application, the global hospital lighting market can be segmented into dentistry, operating room, doctors’ offices, kitchen, maternity ward, patient rooms, laboratory, library, bathrooms, first aid ward, corridors and staircases, and waiting areas. Based on technology, the LED, CFL, florescent, and renewable energy. By product, the global market for hospital lighting systems can be segmented into surgical lights, surface-mounted lights, and troffers.

Global Hospital Lighting Market: Key Trends

Since good illumination ensures the safety of patients, allows smoother operation of activities, creates an amiable environment, and promotes a sense of well-being among the patients, the global healthcare lighting market holds vast potential for growth. The LED lighting is expected to emerge as the leading segment by technology, thanks to the growing deployment of LED based fixtures across various parts of hospitals.

The florescent lighting systems are also gaining traction. They are being increasingly installed across hospitals by virtue of their relatively lower costs and power saving capabilities. By product, troffers are likely to claim the largest share in the global market for hospital lighting. By application, the patients’ wards segment might represent the largest share in the global market for hospital lighting.

Global Hospital Lighting Market: Market Potential

Enhancement of user experience is increasingly being acknowledged by some leading hospitals. For instance, the new Beacon Children’s Hospital in South Bend (US), features a two-story atrium that has pleasant, soft-green lights. These ‘firefly’ lights give a splendid appearance to the entire ambience of the hospital. The ‘nature and healing’ theme of the hospital is designed to aid patients recover faster. With a forest mural, interactive games, and tree sculptures along with these lights, the hospital aims at boosting interaction between fellow patients, staff, family, and the physical space itself. The hospital welcomed its first patients in May 2017.

The global market for hospital lighting has been witnessing collaborations, partnerships, and mergers. For instance, an emerging non-profit, Market Driven Community Corporation (MDCC) made an announcement in April 2017 pertaining to its signing a contract for installing LED lighting systems at Rochester General Hospital (New York, US).

Global Hospital Lighting Market: Regional Outlook

The global market for hospital lighting can be segmented into Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and North America. North America currently holds the dominant position in the global market for hospital lighting. Beneficial government initiatives and technological advancements in the area of lighting solutions have been the key factors driving the growth of the market.

The countries such as India, China, Malaysia, Singapore, and Japan are witnessing an increase in the number of hospitals. This can create significant opportunities for the growth of the market. The expanding healthcare infrastructure in Asia Pacific and growing preference for efficient lighting solutions in the region have also been accelerating the expansion of the hospital lighting market in the region. The Middle East and Africa and Latin America are also bursting forth with opportunities.

Global Hospital Lighting Market: Competitive Analysis

Koninklijke Philips N.V., Acuity Brands Lighting Inc., KLS Martin Group, Eaton Corporation PLC, Hubbell Incorporated, General Electric Company, Cree Inc., Zumtobel Group AG, and Trilux Lighting Ltd are some of the leading companies operating in the global market for hospital lighting.

