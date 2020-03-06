How Much Does It Cost to Shift to Edible Packaging Market | A Progress Review by TMR

Today edible packaging market has become more important than ever to manufacturers. From eco-friendly biodegradable packaging to BPA-free packaging, food companies have been finding alternatives and improvements to their packaging design. Food packaging is important for many reasons; it helps advertise the product, keeps the food protected from spoilage, and prevents spillage. There are many new types of packaging like non-stick, disappearing, safety enhanced, and compressed packaging. One of the first edible packaging was the ice cream cone – a waffle or sugar-based cone that contains ice cream.

A company called Wikifoods has developed a fruit like casing that surrounds the food and can be broken open like the skin of a fruit. This company paired up with Stonyfield Yogurt to make yogurt filled “balls” that replaces the typical plastic yogurt containers. These balls are made from fruit filled skins that resemble a grape skin or apple and contains either yogurt or ice cream.

Growth in consumption and usage of processed/ready-to-eat food products and beverages are driving factors of the market. Also, a rise in disposable income, decrease in packaging waste, an increase in hygiene-related issues among consumers, and a rapidly enhancing shelf life of the food products are other aspects driving the market. The change in standard of living is the key factors that are boosting the global edible packaging market.

Edible packaging has witnessed increased adoption owing to factors such as high consumption of processed food products, rise in hygiene concerns among people, and an increase in packaging waste by the usage of synthetic polymers thereby affecting the environment, which boost the edible packaging market growth.

Although the regulatory requirements for edible packaging are high in various regions such as Europe and high costs of manufacturing edible polymers are expected to hamper the edible packaging market growth. However, edible packaging helps preserve environment as the user can eat the package itself with the food product thereby reducing the packaging waste. This could offset most restraints affecting the edible packaging market growth.