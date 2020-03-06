Industrial Diamond Market Drivers, Growth Opportunities and Challenges 2024

Industrial diamonds possess several characteristics such as high wear resistance, corrosion resistance, strength, and thermal conductivity. Owing to these factors, their demand is high for various industrial purposes. Various studies indicate that about 80% of the global diamond produced is used for industrial applications. Synthetic industrial diamonds are preferred to natural diamonds as their physical properties can be modified according to requirements. Moreover, the issues related to human rights exploitation during the mining of natural diamonds is triggering the demand for synthetic diamonds.

The report provides a 360-degree view of the global industrial diamonds market. It does so by offering valuable insights into several critical parameters of the market including its dynamics, geographical landscape, technological developments, and competitive landscape. Information from a number of press releases, presentations, white papers, paid databases, and journals has been collected for compilation of this report.

Global Industrial Diamond Market: Drivers and Restraints

The burgeoning demand for abrasives for various purposes such as grinding, cutting, and polishing is among the primary factors driving the global industrial diamond market. Some of the major end-user industries are construction, transportation, automotive, and electronics. The flourishing growth of these industries is, therefore, working in favor of the growth of the market. Moreover, factors such as the development of new infrastructure along with repair of old highways and the growing production of automobiles are augmenting the market.

The global industrial diamond market is highly influenced by the global economic conditions. Therefore, volatile prices can adversely affect the overall revenue generation of the market. Furthermore, the growth of the market is threatened by the presence of cheaper substitutes. Nevertheless, continuous research and development activities for lowering production costs and increasing application scope of industrial diamonds is creating ample growth opportunities for the market. The rising adoption of nanodiamonds in medical applications is likely to bode well for the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

Global Industrial Diamond Market: Geographical Segmentation

On the basis of geography, the global industrial diamond market can be fragmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific will be a lucrative market throughout the forecast period, with China being a site of high growth rate. The growth of the region can be attributed to the improving economic conditions and increasing investments industrial and manufacturing activities in emerging countries such as China and India. Moreover, China is among the leading producers of synthetic industrial diamonds globally.