Ingestible Sensors Market : Technological Advancements Expected to Boost Revenue Growth During 2019 – 2025

This report studies the global market size of Ingestible Sensors in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Ingestible Sensors in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Ingestible Sensors market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Ingestible Sensors market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Ingestible sensors is an innovative technologically advanced product of digital medical industry. Ingestible Sensors are pills that have the ability to detect various bodily functions and activities, medication check, heart rate and blood pressure.

Technological advancement and growing prevalence of chronic disorders are some of the major factors driving the market. Need for medical adherence and increased healthcare awareness among people are also likely to boost the market growth.

The global Ingestible Sensors market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Ingestible Sensors market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.



The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Proteus Digital Health Inc.

Microchips Biotech Inc.

CapsoVision Inc.

H.Q.Inc.

Given Imaging

Olympus Corp

Market size by Product

Temperature sensor

Pressure sensor

PH sensor

Image sensor

Market size by End User

Medical

Sports and Fitness

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

