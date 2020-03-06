IT Asset Management Software Market – Leading Companies Sought Strategic Collaborations to Establish Stronger Footprint

Global IT Asset Management Software Market: Overview

IT asset management (ITAM) software solutions are useful for organizations for asset inventory management both hardware and software, better manage their computer hardware and software inventory, diagnose and prevent IT and regulatory risks to various technology components, and relate assets to financial records and contracts such as equipment leases and software licenses.

Between 2016 and 2024, the market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.9%. At this pace, the global IT asset management software market will reach US$13 bn by the end of 2024 as compared to US$708.9 mn in 2015. On the basis of size of enterprise, large enterprises will account for the leading share in the global market.

Global IT Asset Management Software Market: Companies Mentioned

Some of the key companies operating in the global IT asset management software market are IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Oracle Corp., ServiceNow Inc., BMC Software Inc., LANDESK Software, BDNA Corporation, Cherwell Software, Aspera Technologies Inc., Flexera Software LLC, Snow Software, and CA Technology Inc.

Global IT Asset Management Software Market: Trends and Opportunities

The growth of IT asset management software market is likely to rise expeditiously on the back of proliferation of smart devices and growing bring-your-own-device (BYOD) practices in the telecom and IT sector. Asset inventory management is important for organizations to keep a check on software purchased, if it is being properly utilized, and for a need of upgrade software and operating system. ITAM software has been useful to identify malicious or illegal software installation across platforms, to prevent vulnerabilities, and ensure compliance with corporate security policies. With rising emphasis to adhere to security and compliance policies, the ITAM software market is receiving a boost.

Apart from this, the need for centralization and automation of IT infrastructure is driving the adoption of ITAM software. Companies are increasingly vying for consolidation and are focused on streamlining and centralizing IT operations. This is likely to impact the growth of ITAM software market to some extent.

On the down side, cost-cutting targets and objectives to reduce operational costs are limiting the deployment of ITAM software in organizations.

Large enterprises are anticipated contribute immensely to the growth of ITAM software market; the segment is likely to hold the leading market share of over 60% by 2024. SMEs, on the other hand, are likely to surpass in terms of growth rate between 2016 and 2024.

Get Brochure for Latest Advancements and Research Insights @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=11480

The report segments the global IT asset management software market as:

By Enterprise Size

SME

Large Enterprise

By Deployment Type

On Premise

Cloud

Hybrid

By End Use

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Government

Healthcare

Transportation

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Global IT Asset Management Software Market: Geographical Analysis

The enormous growth of the IT industry and rising awareness about the advantages of ITAM are key factors behind the lead position of North America IT asset management software market. The surge in government regulations, strict software audit policies, and rising practices of centralization and automation of IT infrastructure could augur well for the growth of this region in the upcoming years. Organizations are increasingly deploying ITAM software to cut down IT asset management expenses in a bid to reduce operational expenditure.