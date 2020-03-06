Latest Technology Spending on Revenue Cycle Management Market Report To Talk About Historical Development And Estimated Forecast (2016 – 2024 )

Global Technology Spending on Revenue Cycle Management: Snapshot

The global technology spending on revenue cycle management is primarily being driven by the wide array of advantages that their implementation can offer, such as increase in revenue generation, better efficiency in healthcare practices, easier compliance with industry norms and regulations, and greater accuracy and easier access to healthcare IT systems. However, its market is currently being restricted by a host of issues, including the inability to handle uninsured patients, the losses and increased pressure incurred due to changes in regulations, the low mobility of a system in response to shifting market dynamics, and the overall concerns regarding the integrity and security of data.

The current trends in the global market for technology spending on revenue cycle management include a growing use of credit card programs that can aid and cover a greater percentage of a national population and allow healthcare organizations to access their medical data faster. The global market for technology spending on revenue cycle management is expected to reach an evaluation of US$51.56 bn by the end of 2024. It was calculated at US$28.50 bn at the end of 2015 and is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR of 6.9% within a forecast period from 2016 to 2024.

Companies Going for Cloud-based Revenue Cycle Management

Revenue cycle management can be dissected into integrated and stand-alone, on the basis of platforms. An integrated platform for revenue cycle management is a combined system for a healthcare organization’s financial performance management, a patient’s electronic health records (EHR), and business intelligence tools, all collected under a single revenue cycle solution. A stand-alone platform in revenue cycle management, on the other hand, can work independently of other solutions or software. It works individually without requiring patient health records or medical records integration. Based on deployment, revenue cycle management is segmented into cloud-based and on-premise. Cloud-based deployment is trending and has greater growth opportunities in the forecast years due to its accessibility and lower costs.

APAC Grows Stronger in Demand for Revenue Cycle Management

North America played the leading role among all key regions in technology spending on revenue cycle management in 2015. However, over the coming years, technology spending on revenue cycle management in Asia Pacific will exhibit the leading CAGR of 8.5%, between 2016 and 2024. Asia Pacific is therefore expected to hold an important position in the sustainable growth of the global technology spending on revenue cycle management industry over the above forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is still relatively behind in terms of adoption and development of new technologies. Although the expenditures on technology in modern revenue cycle management is currently low in the region, the market is expected to grow substantially, owing to factors such as the positive modulations in global regulatory reforms, the evolving economic scenario and its consequent increase in purchasing power of consumers and enterprises, growing awareness of the advantages of modern revenue cycle management processes and the presence of a large and growing number of patients suffering from various chronic disorders. Japan currently represents a highly lucrative market in terms of spending, compared to the rest of the APAC nations.

Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, DST Systems, Inc., Allscripts, 3M, and Perot Systems have been some of the key players that have led the global market in technology spending on revenue cycle management. A large number of the more prominent entities from this market are known to be located within the U.S.

