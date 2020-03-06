Latest trending report on Gift Cards Market 2025 Amazon , ITunes , Walmart , Google Play , Starbucks , Home Depot , Walgreens , Sephora , Lowes , Carrefour , JD , Best Buy , Sainsbury’s , Macy’s
A gift card (also known as gift certificate in North America, or gift voucher or gift token in the UK) is a prepaid stored-value money card usually issued by a retailer or bank to be used as an alternative to cash for purchases within a particular store or related businesses. Gift cards are also given out by retailers and marketers as part of a promotion strategy, to entice the recipient to come in or return to the store, and at times such cards are called cash cards. Gift cards are generally redeemable only for purchases at the relevant retail premises and cannot be cashed out, and in some situations may be subject to an expiry date or fees.
The global gift card market is going nowhere but up, a new survey finds. Persistence Market Research predicts that the international market for gift cards is likely to grow to $506 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 6% from $318 billion in 2017.
There is an increasing demand for gift cards in the corporate sector across the globe. Companies are offering incentives to employees in the form of gift cards to recognize employees’ contributions and achievements. Approximately 25% to 35% of a merchant’s gift card Value is driven by B2B sales of gift cards. A growing adoption of gift cards in the corporate sector is one of the primary drivers pushing the global gift card market. Gift cards are gaining more popularity as compared to gift vouchers owing to several benefits offered by these cards. Gift cards can be used more than once owing to the partial redemption option, wherein the remaining balance can be carried over for future purchases.
According to this study, over the next five years the Gift Cards market will register a 6.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 451400 million by 2024, from US$ 337600 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Gift Cards business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Gift Cards market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Gift Cards value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Universal Accepted Open Loop
E-Gifting
Restaurant Closed Loop
Retail Closed Loop
Miscellaneous Closed Loop
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Restaurant
Deportment Store
Coffee Shop
Entertainment (Movie, Music)
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Amazon
ITunes
Walmart
Google Play
Starbucks
Home Depot
Walgreens
Sephora
Lowes
Carrefour
JD
Best Buy
Sainsbury’s
Macy’s
Virgin
IKEA
H&M
Zara
JCB Gift Card
AL-FUTTAIM ACE