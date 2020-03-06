Magnesium Sulphate Industry By Manufacturers, Type And Application, Regions and Forecast till 2023

Magnesium Sulphate or Epsom salt is a mixture of sulphur, oxygen, and magnesium. It is found naturally and is essential for various biological components such as nerves and muscles. Synthetically it is manufactured by the reaction of magnesium, sulphuric acid, and oxides. It shows tremendous affinity towards water which opens new avenues for their utilization in the manufacturing of many personal care products. Furthermore, it possesses properties such as high water absorbance and superior inflammation resistance, which make it useful as a flavoring enhancer in many food applications. It is widely used as a food additive, fertilizer, in medical & personal care, as an industrial chemical, and others owing to their excellent properties.

According to MRFR, cumulatively, the global magnesium sulphate market was valued at USD 889 million in 2016 and is estimated to reach USD 1274.0 million by 2023 expanding at a CAGR of 5.39% during the forecast period. According to the type segment, Heptahydrate (Epsom salt) was the most promising segment, accounting for the largest global share of around two-thirds of the total market share due to tremendous fertilizers in the agriculture sector. Increasing population along with the rising demand for good quality crop production has raised the consumption of good quality fertilizer which in turn is estimated to drive the growth of the market over the estimated period. Magnesium sulphate is widely used in drugs for the treatment of seizers associated with eclampsia. Moreover, increasing awareness regarding the benefits associated with magnesium sulphate along with the continuous growth of the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector across the globe is estimated to drive the growth of the market during the review period. However, the side effects of the overdosage of magnesium sulphate based medicines is the only factor that is considered to limit the growth of the market. Moreover, rising innovation and technological advancement in the medical & healthcare sector has presented a lucrative opportunity for market growth. Regionally, Asia Pacific has emerged as the dominant region and holds the maximum market share, in terms of both value and volume. In the Asia Pacific, China has emerged as the leading market and Japan as well as India is projected to be the fastest growing market for magnesium sulphate on account of rapid urbanization and continuous growth of various end-use industries.

Regional Analysis

The global magnesium sulphate market is spanned over Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Latin America. Among them, the Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the leading market share and expected to hold around 41% of the total market share followed by Europe and North America. The demand for magnesium sulphate is estimated to surge in numerous countries of Asia Pacific such as China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia Pacific on account of the continuous growth of agriculture and industrial sector. As of 2016, China is predicted to dominate the regional market share with a value of around USD 197.8 million and is estimated to retain its dominance over the forecast period with a healthy CAGR of 6.93%. Furthermore, Malaysia and Indonesia are among the leading importers in this region due to a wide utilization of magnesium sulphate in personal care and agriculture industries. Some of the protuberant factors attributed to the regional magnesium sulphate market growth are the continuous growth of the agricultural industry, increasing per capita disposable income, inexpensive labor & land cost, minimal regulatory norms, and continuous shift of production facilities from matured markets to the emerging economies of Asia Pacific.

Asia Pacific is followed by Europe which is further trailed by North America in terms of market share. Germany, Belgium, and Russia are among the key contributors in the regional market growth due to increasing production activities in this region. In North America, the U.S. and Canada are expected to hold a major share in the regional market due to improved lifestyle coupled with growing consumption of personal care products in this region. Developing countries of Latin America and the Middle East and Africa is estimated to witness healthy growth owing to increasing consumer base for personal care sector along with the growth of local pharmaceutical companies.

Segmentation

The magnesium sulfate market is segmented based on type, form, application, and region. Based on type, the market is categorized into heptahydrate (Epsom salt), anhydrous magnesium sulphate, monohydrate magnesium sulphate, others. Based on form, the market is classified into crystal, powder, and granules. Based on application, magnesium sulphate market is classified into fertilizer, medical & personal care, food additive, industrial, chemical, and others. Based on region, the global market has been spanned across Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa

Key Players.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global Magnesium Sulphate market are K+S KALI GmbH (Germany), PQ CORP (Pennsylvania), Umai Chemical Co.,Ltd (Japan), Giles Chemical (U.S.), Morton Salt, Inc (U.S.), Mani Agro Chem (India), San Francisco Salt Company (U.S.), Balaji Industries Group Ltd. (India), and others

Geographic Analysis

The report covers brief analysis of geographical region such as:

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Europe

o Germany

o U.K

o Russia

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

> Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Indonesia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Rest of Latin America

> Middle East & Africa

o Turkey

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

.

Key Findings

Global magnesium sulphate market is expected to reach USD 1,274.70 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 5.39%. Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share and holds for around 41.21% share of the global market on account of large consumer base for fertilizers. China accounted for the largest market share and generated a revenue of USD 197.8 million as of 2016 in Asia Pacific region and is expected to dominate the region over the forecast period due to continuous growth of numerous end-use industries. Based on form, crystal was projected to hold the largest market volume, by expanding at a CAGR of 5.66%. Based on the type, Epsom salt accounted for the largest market shares of 65%, thereby witnessing the highest CAGR of 5.70%. Based on application, fertilizer accounted for the largest market share and is predicted to retain its dominance on account of burgeoning demand for the production of good quality crops along with decreasing arable area.

