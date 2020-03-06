Matcha tea Market : Industry Overview, Trends and Growth Opportunities Forecasted 2016 – 2025

Matcha is a powdered green tea grown and produced in China and Japan. The matcha powder is used to brew antioxidant rich green tea, baking and in smoothies. Use of matcha in foods as flavors and to dye foods in trending. Matcha tea is made from shade-grown tea leaves. Matcha tea have multiple health benefits which is increasing its popularity in consumers globally. Matcha tea have 137 times more antioxidants than other tea which more health beneficial for the health conscious people. Due to high antioxidant content matcha tea also helps in boosting metabolism and also buring more calories. Matcha tea helps calm the mind along with relaxing body. Matcha tea contains high amount of vitamin C, chromium, selenium, magnesium and zinc which helps in lowering cholesterol and blood sugar in turn helping in weight loss.

The matcha tea market is segmented on the basis of its product forms as powder, ready to drink and instant premixes. Use of these matcha tea instant premixes is used into lattes, ice drinks, smoothies, milk shakes and also in alcoholic beverages such as liqueurs and in matcha green tea beers.

The matcha tea market is segmented on the basis of product types as traditional, unsweetened, sweetened and flavored. Matcha tea comes in flavors such as spices, flowers and herbs etc. For health conscious consumers matcha tea is also available in unsweetened type which contains comparatively less sweetening agents. Trend of consuming traditional food is growing market for traditional matcha green tea.

The matcha tea market is segmented on the basis of nature of raw material used as organic and conventional. Increasing demand for organic matcha tea globally due to awareness of leading health issues is driving organic matcha tea market.

The matcha market is segmented on the basis of distribution channels as supermarket/ hypermarket, specialty stores, online sales, retail stores and departmental stores etc. Health beneficial properties of matcha tea is making it popular in consumers which is increasing sale of matcha tea in every distributional channel.

Depending on geographic regions global matcha tea market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and MEA

Japan is a leading consumer of matcha tea as ceremonial tea followed by China. Sale of match ate in the U.S. and Canada is expected to grow in the forecast period.

The global matcha tea market driving due to increasing demand for matcha tea in many consumers’ as it has many health benefits. Matcha tea contains comparatively high antioxidant content which makes it popular in health conscious consumers. Increasing ceremonial tea consumptions and tea parties is also driving market for matcha tea. Due to matcha tea’s energy boosting property along with the health benefits consumption of matcha tea is increasing in corporate world. Trend of tea and coffee shops like Starbucks is increasing globally which is driving matcha tea market. Trend of adding varieties of flavors in the matcha tea is also driving market in youths globally. Easy availability of matcha tea products in retail shops, supermarket/ hypermarket and online stores is one of the key drivers of matcha tea market.