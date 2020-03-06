Meat Processing Equipment Market Trends, Growth, Size and Analysis up to 2025

Meat is consumed as essential food in several parts of the world. It has high protein content, fat, and water. Meat processing is a method for simplifying and to enhance the taste and facilitate easy cooking. However, unprocessed meat gets ooze of numerous enzymes after animal slaughtering. Henceforth, the use of processing method is in demand to avoid the meat spoilage. Furthermore, the meat processing equipment brings high efficiency during the practice from killing to marinating.

Increasing use of private-label processed meat foodstuffs is the growing trend in the meat processing equipment market. This type of processed poultry and meat products are becoming popular as they are ready-to-cook and affordable. Furthermore, rising demand for processed meat products and safety & regulations for the High-level machines are projected to drive the demand for meat processing equipment during the forecast period. Additionally, intensifying use of automated equipment by key equipment providers over the traditional equipment fuels the growth of the meat processing equipment market. Meat is highly brittle; hence, processing is important to prevent deterioration of the meat. However, rising cost of logistics and raw material for the processed equipment is expected to hinder the meat processing equipment market during the forecast period.

The global meat processing equipment market has been segmented by equipment type, meat type, product type, and region. In terms of equipment type, the market has been divided into dicing equipment, tenderizing equipment, blending equipment, cutting equipment, filling equipment, grinding equipment, massaging, smoking equipment, and other equipment. Cutting equipment segment is anticipated to develop at a significant growth rate in the near future. Based on meat type, the meat processing equipment market can be segmented into processed pork, processed mutton, processed beef, and others. Processed pork segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period due to consuming a rich source of nutrition value such as minerals, vitamins, phosphorus, niacin, and iron. According to product type segment, the market is bifurcated into dried meat, raw fermented sausages, fresh processed meat, raw cooked meat, cured meat, precooked meat, and other product types. Fresh processed meat segment is anticipated to have the largest market share among all the product type segments.

In terms of region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America. North America is the dominating region in the meat processing equipment market. Canada and the U.S. are prominent countries that use meat processing machineries for better texture and flavor of processed meat. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period as compared to other regions as China is the major meat producer in the Asia Pacific region.

Major companies operating in the global meat processing equipment market includes Marel, Equipamientos Cárnicos, S.L., Crown National, Jarvis Industries Canada Ltd., MAJAtronic GmbH, Bettcher Industries, Inc., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Mepaco, GEA Group, Key Technology, Middleby Corporation, Millard Manufacturing Corporation, Processing and Packaging Machinery Association (PPMA Ltd), Marlen International, RND Automation Private Limited, and JBT Corporate.

Key players in the meat processing equipment market are anticipated to witness increasing demand for processing machines during the forecast years owing to the growing demand for meat as it contains high nutritional value. Players operating in the meat processing equipment market are focusing on expansions, collaborations, and acquisitions as their major strategies to achieve significant market share and also developing distribution channels to sell their machines in the market. The market is projected to observe an upsurge in the trend of growing manufacturing of processing equipment. This in turn is projected to drive the adoption rate of meat processing equipment.

