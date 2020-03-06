Medical Equipment Cooling Market Dynamics, Segments and Supply Demand 2018 – 2026

Global Medical Equipment Cooling Market: Overview

Leading edge medical equipment often requires effective cooling. As heat loads continue to increase, many original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are desperately looking for a more efficient cooling method. This cooling method will remove high-watt density heat loads for medical imaging equipment, medical lasers, and other devices. Removing heat from these systems efficiently is necessary to reduce thermal stresses. This reduction is thermal stress will lead to increased accuracy, longevity and reduced energy consumption. Medical equipment cooling is designed to keep the critical medical equipment on line so patients can be treated on time and when they need it. Working with hospitals, outpatient clinics and medical equipment manufacturers, aim to meet the highest standards for reliability, efficiency, and design.

An upcoming Transparency Market Research report aims to present in-depth information on the current and future trends of the global medical equipment cooling market. It would enable key stakeholders in the market to gain proper insights into the growth drivers and deterrents shaping its growth trajectory. The report would also provide a peek into the competitive dynamics along with opportunities and pitfalls in the global medical equipment cooling market.

Global Medical Equipment Cooling Market: Drivers and Restraints

Most market researchers believe that growth in this sector will be driven by a variety of factors. These include: reliable patient care and economic benefits offered by medical chillers, technological advancements in medical chillers, government initiatives to boost the number of hospitals, and increasing elderly population coupled with growing prevalence of chronic diseases.

Medical cooling systems are used to reduce heat load generated by medical equipment during diagnostic procedures. By doing this, the systems are able to maintain the life cycle of imaging equipment and help achieve the goal of quality patient care.

Growth in this market is largely driven by factors such as the economic benefits offered by cooling systems, technological advancements in diagnostic imaging modalities, growing geriatric population, and rising cancer incidences. However, the risk of corrosion in cooling systems is expected to challenge the market’s growth during the forecast period.

Water-cooled medical cooling systems have been used since long. This is due to their advantages such as low compressor costs, greater life span, less noise, suitability for facilities with small space and restricted air flow, and absence of toxic refrigerants. However, the trend is rapidly shifting towards adoption of air-cooled medical cooling systems. Their growing efficiency and mounting shortage of water across the globe are two of the major driving factors for the shift in the trend.

Global Medical Equipment Cooling Market: Geographical Distribution

North America commands the largest share of the global medical equipment cooling market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The large share of this market is mainly attributed to the well-established healthcare system in the region, greater adoption of advanced technologies, growing prevalence of non-communicable diseases, and presence of key players. However, countries in Asia-Pacific and Latin America are expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to accelerated economic growth in many countries; growing government focus on healthcare sector; rising prevalence of chronic diseases; increasing number of hospitals & diagnostic centers; and growing geriatric population in the region.

Global Medical Equipment Cooling Market: Competitive Landscape

The global medical equipment cooling market marks the presence of top players such as A.W. Chesterton Company (US), SKF (US), Parker Hannifin (US), Trelleborg AB (Sweden), and IDEX Corporation (US). These companies manufacture and delivers a wide range of chillers and cooling solutions across the medical, food packaging, plastics, and semiconductor industries in the US and internationally.

