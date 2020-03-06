Medical Protective Clothing Market to Witness Huge Growth with Top Key Players – Algrimia Medical. Inc., Sino-Fan Limited, Tshimbunda Trading (PTY) LTD

Medical protective clothing is considered as a clothing product that protects medical professionals from harmful pathogens. Medical protective clothing is not only protects medical professionals but also patients from possible contamination by non-sterile garments. There are various types of protective attire available in the market that is used to cover every part of the body. Medical professionals choose medical protective clothing according to requirements of their job. Few types of medical protective clothing includes safety glasses or face shields, masks, gloves, lab coats, scrubs, shoe and boot covers, surgical gowns and sleeves. Safety glasses or face shield are referred as plastic goggles that protect against sudden splashes of fluids such as blood, vomit or excrement. Masks are generally worn over the mouth and nose to prevent exhaling microorganisms in a sterile environment. is considered as a clothing product that protects medical professionals from harmful pathogens. Medical protective clothing is not only protects medical professionals but also patients from possible contamination by non-sterile garments. There are various types of protective attire available in the market that is used to cover every part of the body. Medical professionals choose medical protective clothing according to requirements of their job. Few types of medical protective clothing includes safety glasses or face shields, masks, gloves, lab coats, scrubs, shoe and boot covers, surgical gowns and sleeves. Safety glasses or face shield are referred as plastic goggles that protect against sudden splashes of fluids such as blood, vomit or excrement. Masks are generally worn over the mouth and nose to prevent exhaling microorganisms in a sterile environment.

High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) masks are primarily preferred for medical use that provides maximum protection from microorganism. Gloves are utilized when working with body fluids and sterile equipment. Surgical gowns are utilized by surgeons to prevent contamination during surgery. Almost, all kind of medical protective clothing is manufactured by different vendors has following common characteristics: adjustable closures, lightweight materials for comfort and anti-static compositions.

Increasing demand for better quality of care by patient during hospital stay would force the hospitals to invest in medical protective clothing and ensure better quality of care of patient. Thus, above mentioned factor demands the growth of the global medical protective clothing market. Moreover, intense competition among manufacturers in order to ensure improved product outcome also play a key role in driving the market growth. In addition, increasing awareness among people about medical protective clothing also accounted for the global market growth of medical protective clothing. Growing number of surgeries and increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases are also significantly driving the global market demand of medical protective clothing. American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS) stated that, approximately 129,000 Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) surgeries were performed in the U.S. in 1990, and the number has increased to more than 600,000 TKA procedures in 2010.

The AAOS has projected that 3 million TKA procedures would be performed by 2030 in the U.S. alone. Moreover, spinal surgeries are becoming increasingly popular and approximately 432,000 spinal fusions are performed each year in the U.S. However, strict regulatory compliance pertaining to specialized medical protective clothing product would hinder the global market demand of medical protective clothing.

North America and Europe was observed to be the largest medical protective clothing market due to major market players are domiciled in these regions. Moreover, North America and Europe accounts for the highest number of medical surgeries performed every year. In addition, initiatives taken by the federal government also accounted for the market growth in North American and European regions. Similarly, Asia-Pacific is considered as an emerging market due to growing market penetration in this region. Rest of the world (RoW) holds fourth position in the global medical protective clothing market due to poor economic and health condition in most of the African countries.